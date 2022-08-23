Purdue Extension Vermillion County, along with the Poverty Working group of the Vermillion Parke Health Coalition, will host the Poverty Simulation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 9 in the 4-H Community Building in Cayuga, Ind.
The Poverty Simulation is an experience designed to help participants understand what it is like to live in a typical low-income family trying to make ends meet from month to month.
While it is important to keep in mind that the experience is a simulation and not a game, the workshop addresses the challenges of living with limited resources and an abundance of stress. The primary objective of the simulation is to sensitize the participants to the realities that low-income individuals face in meeting basic needs.
The experience will help participants, from policy makers to local community leaders, better understand the real issues that individuals with limited resources face, the roadblocks that can be barriers to self-sufficiency and how those roadblocks manifest in behaviors and beliefs.
Participants in the poverty simulation will have a better understanding and increased empathy of the realities of poverty. After the experience, participants will have the opportunity to discuss their observations and insights from the activity.
Registration deadline for the Poverty Simulation is Aug. 26. While there is no cost to participate, pre-registration is required. The registration link for the Sept. 9 Poverty Simulation is https://bit.ly/PovertySimulationVermillionCounty.
If you are interested in learning more about this workshop, contact Lori Bouslog, Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences Extension Educator, at lbouslog@purdue.edu or 765-492-5332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.