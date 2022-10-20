Every year for 39 years, International Lions Club has sponsored an annual Peace Poster Contest for young people, ages 11-13, to draw their vision of peace.
Each year there is a designated theme, prescribed by International Lions, and offered to local Lions Clubs to seek young people in our community to participate by drawing their vision of peace with the particular theme.
Local students ages 11-13 have been invited to participate in this year’s poster contest. Entries are due Nov. 1 and a winner will be announced shortly after that date.
Even during the pandemic, Danville Lions Club has been pleased and honored to have engaged young people to participate in the International contest for the past three years, offering the 2022 contest this year as well, with the theme “Lead With Compassion.”
The 2020 theme was “Peace Through Service,” whose winning poster was submitted by Schlarman Academy student Gabriella Zambello.
The 2021 theme, “We Are Connected” was awarded to Schlarman Academy student Mia Aigh Yen. The Danville Lions are pleased to have awarded and recognized these local young students with a $100 award for their talent and passion in expressing their visions of peace for the last two years.
Another annual service offered to our community by the Danville Lions Club is the opportunity for residents to apply for assistance with vision and hearing needs year-round. That service continues each year, with the Eye Care Committee, with Lions Keith Strinmoen, Brian Larson and Mike O’Brien serving clients each year for glasses, hearing aids and helping children get glasses – every year.
Submit a written request describing your need for assistance to Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834 and you will be contacted by a committee member to discuss your request.
Over the years, residents have received financial help for medical help, glasses, hearing aids and more from the Lions.
From Danville Lions brochure: “We want everyone to see a better tomorrow. So we support sight programs and services including vision and hearing screenings and equipping people of all ages with needed devices; eye banks and eyeglass and hearing aid recycling, and providing eye care services to those at risk of losing their sight.”’
From time to time the Illinois Lions Foundation van will visit Vermilion County to do free hearing tests, as it did at the AMBUCS Home Show in 2019 in Danville. The Lion’s motto is “We Serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.