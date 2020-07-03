DANVILLE — The Danville Polyclinic building has been purchased by another company, but the transaction won’t affect OSF HealthCare services.
According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Indianapolis-based Cornerstone Cos. Inc. has acquired the Danville Polyclinic building.
Cornerstone, involved with health care real estate, plans to keep growing its portfolio with a new $15 million development in Carmel, Ind., and $60 million in acquisitions in six states, according to the IBJ.
Cornerstone said its Medical Office Building Fund V has acquired nine properties for $59.9 million. Cornerstone serves as the general partner of the private-equity fund, which focuses solely on medical real estate, according to the IBJ.
The IBJ reports the portfolio, totaling more than 300,000 square feet, includes a four-property portfolio of more than 111,000 square feet in Greenville, South Carolina; a 21,000-square-foot ophthalmology clinic in Paducah, Kentucky; the 79,000-square-foot Northwest Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the 57,000-square-foot Danville Polyclinic in Danville, Illinois; the 20,000-square-foot PACE of Southeast Michigan Center in Eastpointe, Michigan; and a 14,000-square-foot multi-specialty surgery center in Columbus, Georgia.
Cornerstone Fund V’s holdings now include 24 properties in 12 states, totaling more than 610,000 rentable square feet and annual net operating income of $10.1 million.
Founded 35 years ago, Cornerstone has developed more than $1 billion in medical facilities and manages more than 5.5 million square feet of medical office space. According to OSF HealthCare Media Relations Coordinator Libby Allison through an emailed statement, “The Danville Polyclinic building itself was never owned by OSF HealthCare. We welcomed the practices there into our Ministry, but the building was never part of the transaction. The real estate purchase by Cornerstone does not impact the care OSF HealthCare and the Danville Polyclinic provides to Danville and the surrounding communities.” OSF HealthCare and Danville Polyclinic announced plans to integrate in October 2018.Danville Polyclinic physician offices at 707 N. Logan Ave. officially joined the ministry last year, as the dozens of Polyclinic providers and staff became new mission partners.
