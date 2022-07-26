Thirty-three years ago, Maj. Jason Pollom answered the call to serve as an ordained minister of the gospel through the Salvation Army. He was only 26 when he began his training.
Upon reflection, he says that it is not a decision he takes lightly.
“It is a covenantal relationship with God. In 33 years, I have had 12 appointments varying in length from two months to six years,” Pollom said. “I have been in Danville with my son for a little over three years now, and I am amazed at how Danville just will not give up. With everything that is working against Danville, there is still so much growth and positivity and I have enjoyed being here to witness that.”
In his role at the Salvation Army, Pollom said he has a variety of roles from administrative work to spiritual leadership.
He said it all stems from “a desire to extend love to the overlooked.” He said The Salvation Army “expresses faith in concrete, deliberate ways to people who need it most.”
The Salvation Army’s motto has been “Heart to God, Hand to Man,” and he gets to live that out daily by carrying out the work of the organization.
The Salvation Army is growing in Danville, and Pollom said he is most proud of the new partnership with Champaign County, sharing resources and staff to be good stewards and to increase connections in both communities.
Through these efforts, he hopes people can see that The Salvation Army is still involved, wants to partner and is here to help.
They offer a variety of resources to the community including utility assistance, rent assistance, worship services, supportive services for veteran families, a food pantry and emergency lodging.
In fact, the Salvation Army was founded in Danville in 1888, and has been doing this sort of care for the community for more than 100 years.
Maj. Pollom reminds us to have faith with deeds, and to live it out daily. He wants to thank every donor –organizations like The United Way and individuals – for their support.
“I am in awe of every amount,” he said. “We take these donations seriously and we apply them with great care to the community.”
Maj. Pollom, we thank you for your leadership during your tenure here in Danville and for your life of service, wherever you are appointed.
