Logan Kennedy, grandson of Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye, sets a "Vote Here" sign at Vermilion Heights Christian Church on Oakwood Avenue in Danville on Monday. Polls are open in Vermilion County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to vote for mayor, village board, school board, referendums and other candidates.
Danville Election Commission officials take election equipment to polling places on Monday.
Election volunteers Logan Kennedy, left, and Dan Yoho set up election voting equipment at Vermilion Heights Christian Church on Monday. Election judges and polling places are ready for voters today.
