DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department released a list of summaries of recent arrests that occurred in the months of January through March 2021 involving the seizure of firearms.
The arrests included:
On January 14, 2021, at approximately 6:06 p.m., officers assigned to the Community Housing Unit were on patrol in the area of Williams and Section streets when they stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop it was learned that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and he was taken into custody. During a search of the driver's person the officers located a loaded pistol magazine in his pocket. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and charged with driving while license suspended and unlawful use of a weapon.
On January 22, 2021, at approximately 1:52 a.m., a Danville Police Officer on routine patrol in the area of Williams and Oregon streets observed a vehicle being driven without any working taillights. A traffic stop was conducted for the equipment violation and contact was made with the three occupants of the vehicle. The officer observed that the occupants were smoking cannabis inside the vehicle and two of the occupants were juveniles who were out past curfew without a parent. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle as well as a bottle of open alcohol and cannabis. The occupants were charged with unlawful use of a weapon and one of the juveniles was found to be in violation of his court ordered total home confinement.
On Feb. 3, 2021, at approximately 9:27 p.m., officers assigned to the Community Housing Unit were on patrol in the area of the 1600 block of Fairchild Street. The officers observed a subject sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Fairchild and the officers recognized this subject as someone they knew to be wanted on an active Vermilion County warrant. The officers made contact with the driver and informed him of the warrant and had him exit his vehicle. As officers were taking the driver into custody they observed him hand something to the female passenger in the vehicle. The officers then observed the passenger in the vehicle had a handgun in her hand that she appeared to be trying to hide. The passenger was also taken into custody and both subjects were charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
On Feb. 9, 2021, at approximately 4:19 p.m. officers assigned to the Problem Oriented Policing Unit were on patrol in the area of Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street when they observed a vehicle being driven by a subject who they knew to have an active Vermilion County arrest warrant. A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with the driver and informed him of his warrant. The driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle the officers located two loaded handguns inside the vehicle. The driver was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
On Feb. 18, 2021, at approximately 7:43 p.m. officers assigned to the Problem Oriented Policing Unit were on patrol in the area of Madison and Alexander when they noticed a vehicle illegally parked facing the wrong way on Alexander. As officers were approaching the vehicle they observed it drive away and turn onto Seminary and then fail to stop at the stop sign at Seminary and Griffin. A traffic stop was conducted and the officers made contact with the two occupants of the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, officers smelled the odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle and they had the occupants exit the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle officers located two loaded handguns inside the vehicle. Both occupants were charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
On March 19, 2021, at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers assigned to the Community Housing Unit were on patrol when they heard a call dispatched of two vehicles shooting at each other in the 1100 block of Mabin. Officers observed a vehicle matching the description of one of the vehicles involved and officers followed the vehicle and observed it park in the area of State and Williams. Officers then made contact with the occupants and informed them of the shooting complaint. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed several bags of cannabis inside the vehicle and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle officers located two loaded handguns under the driver and passenger seat of the vehicle. Officers also located approximately 63.0 grams of cannabis and a bag of multicolored pills which tested positive for ecstasy. The driver and passenger were charged with unlawful use of a weapon as well as possession of a controlled substance.
On March 21, 2021, at approximately 1:08 a.m. Danville Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Main. Upon arrival officers observed a large party going on and officers began having the crowd disperse. While on scene the officers observed several fights breakout amongst the individuals leaving the party. Officers were attempting to break-up one of the fights when they observed one of the subjects with a handgun in his hand. An officer deployed his taser and the subject dropped the handgun to the ground. Officers recovered the handgun and the subject was taken into custody. The subject was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon and armed habitual criminal.
On March 23, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., officers assigned to the Community Housing Unit were on patrol in the area of the 900 block of Belton Dr. Officers observed several occupants in a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Belton Dr. As officers approached the vehicle they observed the passenger throw something out of the vehicle. When officers asked the passenger what he threw out the window he stated it was cannabis. Officers asked the passenger to exit the vehicle and he advised he had more cannabis on his person. While searching the subject officers also located approximately 4.7 grams of suspected cocaine as well as a handgun on the subjects person. The passenger was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
On March , at24, 2021, approximately 7:48 p.m., an officer on routine patrol in the area of Fairchild and Fowler observed a vehicle being driven on the roadway without any headlights or taillights illuminated. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the officer made contact with the driver and several occupants. During the traffic stop the officer observed a handgun inside the vehicle and the officer had the occupants exit the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the officer located two loaded handguns under the passenger side seat. Two of the passengers were taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
The above listed charges represent the charges listed at the time of the arrest. The filling of formal charges is conducted by the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office.
