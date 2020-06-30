DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department are updating the public on several recent arrests involving firearms during the months of May and June. Many of the incidents involved the new POP Unit which began patrols on May 18.
The following summaries were issued in a press release Monday afternoon by Comm. Josh Webb:
- At 5:07 p.m. May 19, 2020, members of the Danville Police POP Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Bradley Lane and Washington Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers observed a handgun on the backseat in between several subjects who were sitting in the vehicle. During follow-up investigation, officers found the handgun to be loaded and not cased properly. The occupants were taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
- At 5:40 p.m. May 26, members of the Danville Police POP Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving in reverse in the middle of the roadway in the area of the 400 block of Elm. As officers made contact with the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but he was taken into custody and found to have several outstanding Vermilion County arrest warrants as well as driving without a valid license. Officers also spoke with the passenger of the vehicle and during the investigation of the incident they learned the passenger was in possession of a loaded handgun. The passenger did not have a valid FOID card and was also taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon.
- At 9:05 p.m. May 29, members of the Danville Police POP Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. During the traffic stop officers observed the driver was drinking alcohol from an open container and also had cannabis that was not properly packaged inside the vehicle. During further investigation the officers located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon.
- At 8:31 p.m. June 5, members of the Danville Police POP Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Griffin and Williams streets. Officers made contact with the driver and learned he was driving with a suspended license. The driver was taken into custody and officers then located a handgun inside the vehicle. The driver did not have a valid FOID card and was charged with unlawful use of a weapon as well as driving with a suspended license.
- At 7:24 p.m. June 15, Danville Police officers on routine patrol observed a subject riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and wearing a bullet proof vest. Officers drove up next to the subject and were still in their squad car as they tried to speak with the subject about the city ordinance pertaining to riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. As officers were making contact with the subject he stopped his bike and officers then heard something metal hit the ground in the area where the subject was standing. The officers then got out of their vehicle and located a loaded handgun on the ground. The subject was taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no valid FOID card.
- At 9:31 p.m. June 25, members of the Danville Police POP Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple equipment violations in the area of Williams and Griffin streets. Officers made contact with the driver and also observed a passenger in the vehicle who they recognized as a person who was wanted on previous charges from a prior incident. Officers took the passenger into custody and then searched the area where he was sitting and located a loaded handgun. The passenger did not have a valid FOID card and was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
Webb noted the above listed cases are pending in Vermilion County Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.