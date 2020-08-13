DANVILLE — The police department is investigating and seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Sunday evening.
Danville Police responded to the area of Williams and Fairweight streets in reference to a traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to a Thursday press release by Comm. Josh Webb.
Upon arrival officers located 29-year-old Sean T. Dye of Danville at the scene with multiple injuries due to the traffic crash. It was learned that Dye was the driver of the motorcycle and that he had struck another vehicle that had attempted to cross the intersection.
Dye was transported to the OSF Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased. The other vehicle involved in this incident was a 2013 Buick Sedan which was being driven by an 81-year-old Danville woman.
The driver and passenger of the Buick Sedan were not injured.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office immediately began an investigation into the traffic crash. Danville Police spoke to several witnesses and also obtained video surveillance footage from the area. That video footage captured the traffic crash as well as the moments leading up to the incident.
The video footage shows the Buick Sedan was traveling southbound on Fairweight and approached the stop sign at Fairweight and Williams streets. The Buick Sedan sits stopped at the stop sign and yield’s to several other vehicles which are traveling both east and west on Williams. After yielding to the other vehicles the Buick Sedan proceeds forward and attempts to cross the intersection. It is at this time two motorcycles are observed traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Williams.
The 2003 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Dye then strikes the passenger side rear portion of the Buick Sedan and both vehicles come to a stop.
The Danville Police Department is still seeking information from any other witnesses who may have observed this traffic crash. Once the investigation and reports have been completed they will be given to the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office for final review.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
