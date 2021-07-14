DANVILLE — A man was left hospitalized in serious condition Monday after a hit-and-run accident.
Danville Police responded to the area of Williams and Fairweight streets at 11:47 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run. Upon arrival officers located a 29-year-old Danville man lying in the street with injuries to his head, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Comm. Joshua Webb.
Witnesses stated the victim was riding a motorized bicycle east bound on Williams when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene and was last observed traveling east bound on Williams.
The vehicle is described as a dark colored Hyundai with drivers side front end damage. The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital and listed in serious condition.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
