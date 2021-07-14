DANVILLE — A man has died following a hit-and-run accident Monday that had initially sent him to the hospital in serious condition.
Tawton L. Jackson, 28, of Danville, passed away due to his injuries at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
The suspect vehicle has been located, but police continue to locate the driver, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Comm. Joshua Webb.
Danville Police responded to the area of Williams and Fairweight streets at 11:47 p.m. Monday in reference to a hit-and-run. Upon arrival officers located Jackson lying in the street with injuries to his head.
Witnesses stated Jackson was riding a motorized bicycle east-bound on Williams when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene and was last observed traveling east.
The vehicle was described as a dark colored Hyundai with drivers side front end damage.
Tuesday, while continuing the investigation, police received information from the public in reference to the location of the vehicle involved in this incident.
Using that information as well as other information obtained during the investigation police obtained a court ordered search warrant for a garage located at a residence in the 100 block of Fairweight.
During a search of the garage officers located the suspect vehicle from this investigation. Police are still attempting to locate the driver of the vehicle at this time. Currently no arrests have been made in connection with this incident .
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
