Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, Nov. 13:

1:18 a.m., property damage accident, Poland Road and North 1750 East Road.

3:07 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Monday, Nov. 14:

10:53 a.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:45 p.m., property damage accident, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:03 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Fairchild Streets.

1:52 p.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.

2:34 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, East Main and North Vermilion Streets.

2:55 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:37 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of East 14th Street.

5:20 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 119 and 2000 East Road.

5:26 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and 2100 North Road.

5:45 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

5:50 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Franklin Street.

6:12 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:56 p.m., domestic battery, Delaware Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 15:

5:29 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:40 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 500 block of West Williams Street.

7:51 a.m., criminal trespass, theft at an undisclosed location.

9:40 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:20 a.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

12:01 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 19000 block of Newtown Road.

12:03 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

12:22 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State and East Williams Streets.

1:14 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.

1:16 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

2:25 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:58 p.m., theft, 700 block of Kimber Street.

9:25 p.m., property damage accident, Plum and Seminary Streets.

9:42 p.m., theft in Tilton, 200 block of East Fifth Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 16:

12:26 a.m., property damage accident, West Hegeler Avenue.

7:39 a.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:18 a.m., burglary in Westville, 17000 block of Clingan Lane.

9:56 a.m., theft, East South Street.

10:08 a.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

10:25 a.m., residential burglary in Catlin, 13000 block of McGee Road.

12:20 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:29 p.m., property damage accident, East First and South Gilbert Streets.

2:53 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

2:59 p.m., home invasion at an undisclosed location.

3:27 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

4:24 p.m. property damage accident in Armstrong, Cedar and Gifford Streets.

4:44 p.m., property damage accident, 24000 block of Illinois 1.

5:12 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 209.

5:18 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 208.

5:36 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:42 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 202.

5:51 p.m., theft, Lake Street.

5:58 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:41 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, 38000 block of Illinois 1.

8:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

10:13 p.m., arson investigation, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

Thursday, Nov. 17:

3:10 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

7:16 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.

10:58 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Bluff Streets.

11:36 a.m., theft from motor vehicle, 1400 block of Evans Street.

12:33 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

1:26 p.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.

2:00 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and South State Streets.

3:04 p.m., property damage accident, Woodbury and Hazel Streets.

3:13 p.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Hawbuck Road.

4:18 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street.

4:51 p.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of West Williams Street.

4:52 p.m., domestic battery, resisting and obstructing, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.

9:15 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

10:11 p.m., personal injury accident, 15000 block of West Newell Road.

10:23 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Paris Street.

Friday, Nov. 18:

2:59 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.

6:45 a.m., shots fired, 1400 block of Woodridge Drive.

