Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Nov. 13:
1:18 a.m., property damage accident, Poland Road and North 1750 East Road.
3:07 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, Nov. 14:
10:53 a.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:45 p.m., property damage accident, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:03 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Fairchild Streets.
1:52 p.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
2:34 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, East Main and North Vermilion Streets.
2:55 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:37 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of East 14th Street.
5:20 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 119 and 2000 East Road.
5:26 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and 2100 North Road.
5:45 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
5:50 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Franklin Street.
6:12 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:56 p.m., domestic battery, Delaware Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 15:
5:29 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:40 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 500 block of West Williams Street.
7:51 a.m., criminal trespass, theft at an undisclosed location.
9:40 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:20 a.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
12:01 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 19000 block of Newtown Road.
12:03 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
12:22 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State and East Williams Streets.
1:14 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.
1:16 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
2:25 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:58 p.m., theft, 700 block of Kimber Street.
9:25 p.m., property damage accident, Plum and Seminary Streets.
9:42 p.m., theft in Tilton, 200 block of East Fifth Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 16:
12:26 a.m., property damage accident, West Hegeler Avenue.
7:39 a.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:18 a.m., burglary in Westville, 17000 block of Clingan Lane.
9:56 a.m., theft, East South Street.
10:08 a.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
10:25 a.m., residential burglary in Catlin, 13000 block of McGee Road.
12:20 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:29 p.m., property damage accident, East First and South Gilbert Streets.
2:53 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
2:59 p.m., home invasion at an undisclosed location.
3:27 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
4:24 p.m. property damage accident in Armstrong, Cedar and Gifford Streets.
4:44 p.m., property damage accident, 24000 block of Illinois 1.
5:12 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 209.
5:18 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 208.
5:36 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:42 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 202.
5:51 p.m., theft, Lake Street.
5:58 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:41 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, 38000 block of Illinois 1.
8:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:13 p.m., arson investigation, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Thursday, Nov. 17:
3:10 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
7:16 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.
10:58 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Bluff Streets.
11:36 a.m., theft from motor vehicle, 1400 block of Evans Street.
12:33 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
1:26 p.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.
2:00 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and South State Streets.
3:04 p.m., property damage accident, Woodbury and Hazel Streets.
3:13 p.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Hawbuck Road.
4:18 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street.
4:51 p.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of West Williams Street.
4:52 p.m., domestic battery, resisting and obstructing, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.
9:15 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:11 p.m., personal injury accident, 15000 block of West Newell Road.
10:23 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Paris Street.
Friday, Nov. 18:
2:59 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
6:45 a.m., shots fired, 1400 block of Woodridge Drive.
