Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
March 11:
Theft at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell.
Friday:
Theft in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Reckless discharge of firearm in the1100 block of Oak.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Beard.
Burglary to vehicle in the 200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Robbery and battery in the 500 block of Grant.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Grant; a woman was arrested.
Aggravated battery in the 1000 block of East Main.
Theft at Sunshine Liquor, 2013 E. Man.
Theft at Save-a-Lot, 2 E. Main.
Saturday:
Assault in the first block of Virginia.
Theft or mislaid property at 933 Campbell.
Violation of bail bond in the 400 block of Sager; a man was arrested.
Domestic battery and wanted on warrant in the 400 block of North Beard.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Jackson; a man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Harrison; a man was arrested.
Use of account with intent to defraud at 723 Oak.
Noise complaint in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Obstructing a police officer in the 700 block of Sherman; a woman was arrested.
Domestic battery at Danville Best Western, 57 S. Gilbert St.
Sunday:
Battery in the 1100 block of Cleary Avenue.
Domestic battery and theft in the 400 block of Avenue A; a woman was arrested.
Theft in the 100 block of Bensyl.
Retail theft and theft by deception at Menard’s, 36 E. Newell.
Criminal damage to property at 1500 Valleyview.
Noise complaint at 1362 W. Williams.
Aggravated battery in the first block of Beard.
Violation of bail in the 600 block of Winkler; a man was arrested.
Domestic battery and resisting arrest at 438 Oak.
Monday:
Reckless discharge at 1500 Valleyview.
Theft at Circle K, 1212 Bowman.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Burglary in the 300 block of West 16th, Georgetown.
Friday:
Disorderly conduct in the 25900 block of Shake Rag Road.
Burglary in the 200 block of South Stewart, Rossville.
Criminal damage to auto in the 600 block of East Thompson Avenue, Hoopeston.
Saturday:
Burglary at J.B. Hawk’s, 2101 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of South Johnson, Rankin.
Threat in the 400 block of Merrill, Catlin.
Criminal damage in the 16300 block East of 500 North Road, Ridge Farm.
Criminal damage in the 16600 block East of 670 North Road, Georgetown.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Ann, Westville.
Theft at the Short Stop, 109 S. Henning Road.
Trespass to property in the 700 block of South First Street, Hoopeston; a man was given a notice to appear.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.