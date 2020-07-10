Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Boiling Springs Road.
Theft in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Retail theft, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct at Marathon, 3401 E. Main St.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Lake Street.
Male given notice to appear in court for battery at Sygma, 3600 Southgate Drive.
Forgery in the 2400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Battery, criminal damage in the 500 block of Vance Lane.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the 3000 block of Golf Circle.
Domestic dispute in the 1700 block of West Williams Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1900 block of Wesview Avenue.
Thursday:
Georgetown male arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on Mill Road.
Disorderly conduct in the 5700 block of State Route 1, Georgetown.
