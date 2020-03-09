Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Friday
Aggravated battery, criminal damage in the 100 block of East 13th Street.
Criminal damage in the 3700 block of North Vermilion Street.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Saturday
Theft in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 200 block of Avenue A.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of North Jackson Street.
Battery at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage at Victory Temple Church of God, 1107 E. Voorhees St.
Retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at East Main and State streets.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Grant Street.
Sunday
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Criminal damage to property at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Retail theft at Kohl’s, 3707 N. Vermilion St.
Monday
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
Domestic battery, aggravated battery in the unit block of West Bluff Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
VERMILION COUNTY
Saturday
Tilton male arrested for aggravated domestic battery and armed robbery at Dollar General, 150 Georgetown Road.
Criminal damage to property of multiple stop signs and a substation spray painted at 7th Street and Honeywell Avenue and in the 100 block of West Maple Street, Hoopeston.
Sunday
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Chicago Street, Henning.
Monday
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Delta Drive, Oakwood.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Monday, 3:45 p.m. — In the 3500 block of North Vermilion, involving Patricia A. Rudd, of Danville, and Jaydon M. Jefferson, of Danville. Rudd was cited with failure to yield.
Monday, 4:09 p.m. — At Fairchild and Franklin, involving Joseph R. Swick, of Danville, and Tina M. Forthenberry, of Westville. Swick was cited with driving with suspended or revoked license.
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m. — At Bowman and Seminary, involving Randy A. Draper, of Danville, and Kijon Sondrell Allen, of Danville. Draper was cited with disobeying a traffic control signal.
Wednesday, 2:57 a.m. — At Oak and Williams, involving Scottie P. Hardy, of Danville. Hardey was cited with improper lane usage and aggravated fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer.
Wednesday, 7:19 p.m. – At Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive involving Melissa J. McGuire and Mira L. Stark, both of Danville, and Timothy J. Costa of Georgetown. McGuire was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Wednesday, 4:33 p.m. – At 1850 East and 1100 North roads involving Lauren D. Glascott of Ridge Farm and Bryan K. Brooks of Georgetown. Glascott was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop or yield intersection.
Thursday, 10:58 a.m. – In the 1200 block of East Main Street involving Teresa Lewis of Danville and another driver of Danville. Lewis was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to yield at a private road or drive.
Friday, 5:10 p.m. – In the 400 block of South Gilbert Street involving Michelle L. Hurt of Westville and James E. Grant of Almond, Wis. Hurt was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Friday, 2:01 p.m. – At 900 North and 1950 East roads involving Shauna L. Hancock of Perrysville, Ind. Hancock was ticketed failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
