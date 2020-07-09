Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
Theft in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia in Ellsworth Park, 100 W. Ellsworth Ave.
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Oak Street.
Theft in the 900 block of Shasta Drive.
Driving while license suspended and obstructing identification at North Collett and East North streets.
Theft in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Avenue F.
Criminal damage to property at Aspen Dental, 2811 N. Vermilion St.
Vermilion County
June 29:
Deceptive practice in the 700 block of Atwood, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Criminal damage in the 100 block of East 8th Street, Tilton.
Burglary to motor vehicle in the 200 block of Church Street, Sidell.
Criminal sexual assault in the 100 block of Orchard, Catlin.
Aggravated assault in the unit block of Arlington, Danville.
