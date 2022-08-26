Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Tuesday, Aug. 23:

5:50 a.m., residential burglary, Bremer Avenue.

8:29 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

8:33 a.m., residential burglary, 900 block of North Jackson Street.

9:39 a.m., endangering the life of a child at an undisclosed location.

10:51 a.m., domestic battery in Allerton, 100 block of Yates Street.

11:26 a.m., theft of motor vehicle in Westville, 100 block of Attan Street.

12:16 p.m., retail theft, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

12:34 p.m., theft, East Harrison Street.

1:31 p.m., burglary, 3000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.

3:03 p.m., domestic battery, Beard and Seminary Streets.

3:14 p.m., criminal damage, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:35 p.m., property damage accident, Winter and Gilbert Streets.

5:49 p.m., burglary in Sidell, 200 block of East Market Street.

6:11 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Lorraine Street.

7:23 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of Georgian Drive.

7:25 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

8:13 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

8:59 p.m., property damage accident, 2200 block of Smith Avenue.

10:47 p.m., domestic battery, East Harrison Street.

11:00 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of Chandler Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 24:

1:33 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, East Main and South State Streets.

6:28 a.m., theft, 1600 block of East Main Street.

Thursday, Aug. 25:

4:27 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, 1800 East Road and Illinois 119.

9:02 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 1700 block of North Main Street.

10:05 a.m., theft, 1600 block of East Main Street.

10:35 a.m., criminal trespass, Cunningham Avenue.

11:24 a.m., burglary to residence, East 1290 North Road.

11:37 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of South Stewart Street.

12:06 p.m., resisting, obstructing at an undisclosed location.

1:07 p.m., theft, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:35 p.m., theft in Oakwood, U.S. 150.

2:29 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:53 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

3:57 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:19 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

5:03 p.m., battery in Indianola, South Vermilion Street.

5:19 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Skyline Drive.

5:41 p.m., property damage accident, Batestown Road and 1200 East Road.

5:59 p.m., burglary, 100 block of Grace Street.

7:02 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage in Georgetown, 1700 block of Main Street.

8:20 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:28 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:21 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Marion Street.

11:47 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

Friday, Aug. 26:

12:01 a.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

1:12 a.m., vehicle theft, 300 block of South Jefferson Street.

4:13 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

4:53 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.

