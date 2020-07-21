Incidents reported to police include:
Saturday:
Criminal damage to property in the first block of Tilman.
Monday:
Aggravated battery in the 1800 block of East Main.
Criminal trespass to property in the first block of South Griffin.
Burglary and theft in the 100 block of Delaware.
Aggravated battery in the 1000 block of Campbell.
Theft at 3535 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 100 block of East English.
Theft by deception in the first block of Bismark.
Theft in the 200 block of Park.
Two reports of burglary to vehicles in the 3000 block of Golf Terrace.
Two reports of burglary to vehicles in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Park Haven.
Burglary to vehicle in the first block of Blackbriar.
Theft in the 900 block of Hillside.
Criminal damage at 2917 N. Vermilion.
Tuesday:
Possession of drugs at Hazel and North.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at Williams and Fairweight.
Monday:
Burglary in the 100 block of North Lakeview, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 16000 block of Arrowhead Road, Danville.
Theft in the 100 block of Perry Street, Rossville.
Criminal damage to property in the first block of Greenwood Avenue, Danville.
Deceptive practices in the 500 block of Brewer Road, Danville.
Credit card fraud in the 400 block of Lakeview, Danville.
Stolen vehicle from the 11800 East block of 3900 North Road, Hoopeston.
Possession of meth at South Market and East Orange in Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Hoopeston firefighters responded to Heritage Health, 423 N. Dixie Highway; alarm was malfunctioning.
Trespassing in the 200 block of East Washington, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Fleeing and eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident at South Oakwood and East South Main.
Tuesday:
Obstructing a police officer at Lake Bluff Trailer Park, Oakwood.
Unlawful possession at East 14th and First Avenue, Tilton.
Disorderly conduct at Main and Fifth Avenue, Rankin.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Thursday, 12:24 p.m. — At Gilbert and Main involving Jayden Arrowsmith and Pritesh Patel, both of Danville. Arrowsmith was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Friday, 6:42 p.m. — At East Seminary and North Collett streets involving Linda L. Carter and Michael R. Sandlin, both of Danville. Carter was cited for disobeying a stop sign and Sandlin was cited for driving with suspended or revoked license. Sandlin’s vehicle flipped and ejected a child who was not in a child restraint seat. No further information was available.
Saturday, 9:58 a.m. — At Georgetown Road and Center Street, Danville, involving Elizabeth D. Collins of Georgetown and Brenda L. Harrold of Tilton. Collins was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
Saturday, 9:18 p.m. — On West Newell near the Menard’s entrance involving Melissa M. Talbert and Michael Golden, both of Danville, and Charity L. Cline of Westville. Talbert was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Golden was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Sunday, 4:58 a.m. — Car stopped by police in 700 block of North Seventh Avenue, Hoopeston. Jocelyn Shields, 21, of Goodwine cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report accident to police.
Sunday, 8 a.m. — In a parking lot at Casey’s General Store, 750 S. State, Westville involving Kurstin S. McQueen of Covington, Ind., and Kathleen M. Kash of Westville. McQueen was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
Monday, 1 p.m. — In the first block of South State Street, Danville, involving Avada L. Jenkins of Milpitas, Calif., and Arlandis Bradford of Danville. Jenkins was cited for improper backing.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.