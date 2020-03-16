Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Saturday:
Burglary in 800 block of Sherman.
Fraud in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
Theft in the first block of Maywood.
Theft in the 900 block of North Jackson.
Theft at Dollar General, 1405 N. Bowman.
Sunday:
Criminal trespass at 930 Hubbard Lane.
Reckless discharge in the 900 block of Blueridge.
Possession, obstructing and driving while license revoked in first block of South Gilbert.
Home invasion in 200 block of Tennessee.
Child custody dispute in first block of Dodge.
Criminal damage at Applebee’s, 3659 N. Vermilion St.
Theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Theft at Heavenly Square, 1419 N. Bowman Ave.
Theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Burglary at Jim ‘N Joe’s Bar & Grill, 821 E. Fairchild.
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of Moore.
Possession of cannabis at Woodlawn and Vermilion streets; a man was released on a notice to appear.
Burglary in 600 block of West Fairchild.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 800 block of Texas Place.
Monday:
Aggravated battery in 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Aggravated assault at Circle K, 1622 Georgetown Road.
Sunday:
Burglary to garage in 800 block of West Washington, Hoopeston.
Possession of controlled substance and driving while license suspended at Greenwood Cemetery Road and East 14th Street; two men arrested.
Criminal trespass and damage in 6200 block of East Lincoln Trail Road, Fithian.
Criminal damage at Julee’s Shooting Star, 109 W. Main St., Westville.
Domestic battery in 200 block of Virginia Avenue, Westville.
Theft at Exit 210 Saloon, 12414 U.S. Route 150.
Monday:
Domestic battery in 100 block of North Paris, Catlin.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Thursday, 4:57 p.m. — At Bowman and Voorhees involving Johnny L. Woods and Mary L. Morton, both of Danville. Woods was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
Friday, 9:19 a.m. — At Madison and Robinson involving Merle A. Metz and Christopher J. Powell, both of Danville. Metz was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
Friday, 12:15 p.m. — At North Vermilion and Briarcliff involving Elyssabeth S. Perez and David J. Houston, both of Danville. Perez was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Friday, 7:19 p.m. — In the 10000 block of U.S. Route 150 involving Shawna E. Carey of Fithian. Carey was cited for failure to report an accident and reckless driving.
Saturday, 3:48 a.m. — At Collett and South involving Tenise C. Anderson of Danville. Anderson was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.