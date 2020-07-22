Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Sunday:
Burglary to vehicle in the 1300 block of Fairway Drive.
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Forgery in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Tuesday:
Theft in the first block of East Harrison.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of North Bowman.
Forgery at McDonald’s, 3195 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 1300 block of Lape Street. A man was arrested.
Burglary to vehicle in the first block of Blackbriar.
Theft in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Assault at 1005 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Dawn.
Burglary in the 100 block of Indiana.
Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of North Bowman.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 1300 block of North Walnut.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct at 1831 Perrysville Road.
Stolen vehicle, a blue 2018 Dodge Avenger, in the first block of Patty Drive, Oakwood.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Saturday, 9:58 a.m. — At Georgetown Road and Center Street, Danville, involving Elizabeth D. Collins of Georgetown and Brenda L. Harrold of Tilton. Collins was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
Saturday, 9:18 p.m. — On West Newell near the Menard’s entrance involving Melissa M. Talbert and Michael Golden, both of Danville, and Charity L. Cline of Westville. Talbert was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Golden was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Sunday, 4:58 a.m. — Car stopped by police in 700 block of North Seventh Avenue, Hoopeston. Jocelyn Shields, 21, of Goodwine cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report accident to police.
Sunday, 8 a.m. — In a parking lot at Casey’s General Store, 750 S. State, Westville involving Kurstin S. McQueen of Covington, Ind., and Kathleen M. Kash of Westville. McQueen was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
Monday, 1 p.m. — In the first block of South State Street, Danville, involving Avada L. Jenkins of Milpitas, Calif., and Arlandis Bradford of Danville. Jenkins was cited for improper backing.
Monday, 4:22 p.m. — In the 700 block of East Main Street involving Samone A. Johnson and Jeremy R. Wilson, both of Danville. Johnson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Wilson was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:14 a.m. — At Main and Kansas involving Joyce Nicole Watson and Roger Crowin, both of Danville. Watson was cited for driving with suspended or revoked license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper U-turn.
Tuesday, 10:27 a.m. — At West Fairchild and North Walnut involving Jason Tilman of Rossville and Prudence Kennedy of Danville. Tilman was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
