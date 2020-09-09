Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Tuesday, Sept. 8:
Burglary to vehicle, criminal trespass and criminal damage to vehicle in Carnaghi’s impound lot, 1110 Collett.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of North Oregon.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Belton.
Criminal damage at Aaron’s, 12 E. West Newell.
Forgery in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Battery in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of East Voorhees.
Burglary in the first block of Newell.
Harassment in the 900 block of North Vermilion.
Possession of cannabis at Clarence and Kenney; a man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Tuesday, Sept. 8:
Two counts of theft in 300 block of South Third St., Hoopeston. Man arrested on Tuesday for the August thefts.
Theft of state property at 3012 Georgetown Road, Westville.
Theft in the 200 block of Gilbert, Rossville.
Identity theft in the 600 block of North Vermilion, Allerton.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Sept. 5, 5:34 p.m. — At Georgetown Road and Illiana Drive, Tilton, involving Dolores Nightlinger of Danville and Leara Schultz of Georgetown. Nightlinger was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
Monday, Sept. 7, 1:34 p.m. — At Vermilion and Boiling Springs Road involving Lauren N. Brademas of Champaign and Gary D. Cockrell of Danville. Brademas was cited for having no valid driver’s license and driving too fast for conditions.
Monday, 1:47 p.m. — In the 1700 block of North Bowman involving Nora J. Abdelghani and Amy E. Brant, both of Danville, and a third vehicle. Abdelghani was cited for following too closely.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8:49 a.m. — At Gilbert and West Main involving Dana E. Travaglio and Damon A. Duitsman, both of Danville. Travaglio was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.
Tuesday, 4:45 p.m. — At South Gilbert and Second streets involving Lashaun C. Clifton of Danville and Christopher L. Pollock of Oakwood. Clifton was cited for failure to yield while merging.
