Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Sept. 6:
7 a.m.,, theft, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
8:52 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
9:06 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Main streets.
10:49 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Commercial Street.
11:53 a.m., property damage accident, unit block of North Logan Avenue.
11:55 a.m., aggravated fleeing police, reckless driving, wanted on a warrant, 500 block of Commercial Street.
1:48 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
1:50 p.m., theft, unit block of Dalle Drive.
3:44 p.m., theft, 22000 area of North 2030 East Road.
4:12 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Voorhees streets.
4:26 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Jackson Street.
5:18 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.
8:24 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of East Main Street.
8:26 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of Lenover Avenue.
11:35 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
12:54 a.m., two reports of vehicle burglary, 1200 block of Marion Street.
9:23 a.m., criminal damage, wanted on a warrant, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
10:05 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:24 a.m., home invasion, unit block of Lake Street.
11:29 a.m., theft, 2200 block of Batestown Road.
12:41 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of East Williams Street.
2:54 p.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:04 p.m., battery in Rossville, 100 block of West Attica Road.
3:22 p.m., aggravated assault with vehicle, domestic battery, 400 block of North Griffin Street.
3:44 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Iowa streets.
3:46 p.m., indecent exposure, Madison and Hazel streets.
3:46 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of Michigan Street.
3:46 p.m., property damage accident, Briarcliff and Vermilion streets.
4:43 p.m., property damage accident, Hazel and Main streets.
4:47 p.m., two reports of retail theft, aggravated battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:56 p.m., burglary, 400 block of East Williams Street.
5:23 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 200 block of West Madison Street.
7:10 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 200 block of Lee Street.
8:58 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, home invasion, 100 block of South State Street.
9:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
9:06 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, Lake and Main streets.
9:08 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.
Friday, Sept. 8:
12:35 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of Lake Street.
1:33 a.m., possession of controlled substance, Seminary and Jackson streets.
3:05 a.m., burglary, 2100 block of East Main Street.
3:08 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.
3:08 a.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.
4:40 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 200 block of Lindenwood Drive.
5:31 a.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway Avenue.
