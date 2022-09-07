Incidents reported to city and county police agencies include:
Tuesday:
7:30 a.m. — aggravated battery in Danville, 800 block of North Logan
7:20 a.m. — battery in Georgetown, 200 block of West 16th Street.
9:37 a.m. — theft in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:59 a.m. — retail theft in Danville, 800 block of North Vermilion.
11:07 a.m. — property damage accident in Westville, 1400 block of North State.
11:17 a.m. — domestic battery in Danville, 100 block of South Crawford.
1:04 p.m. — theft in Georgetown, 1700 block of North Main.
2 p.m. — property damage accident in Danville, East Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
2:34 p.m. — theft in Danville, Quincy Street.
3:49 p.m. — property damage accident in Danville, North Gilbert Street and West Madison Street..
4:30 p.m. — retail theft in Danville, 300 block of West Fairchild.
5:11 p.m. — property damage accident in Tilton, I-74 at mile marker 214 eastbound.
5:30 p.m. — property damage accident in Danville, North Gilbert Street.
6:59 p.m. — disorderly conduct in Danville, Brewer Road and Perrysville Road.
7:09 p.m. — retail theft in Danville, East West Newell Street.
7:11 p.m. — theft in Westville, 200 Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:15 p.m. — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Danville, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
8:34 p.m. — domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of Taylor Street.
9:04 p.m. — criminal damage in Danville, North Logan Avenue.
9:11 p.m. — theft in Oakwood, 100 block of Delta Drive.
10:11 p.m. — shots fired in Danville, Bismarck Street.
Wednesday:
3:07 a.m. — disorderly conduct in Danville, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
3:53 a.m. — armed robbery in Danville, 500 block of North Gilbert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.