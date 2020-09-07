Incidents reported to police include:
Thursday, Sept. 3:
Theft in the first block of South Virginia.
Friday, Sept. 4:
Burglary to vehicle in the 800 block of East South.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Robinson.
Violation of order of protection and obstruction in the 100 block of East South Street.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of East South.
Telephone harassment in the 900 block of Norman.
Domestic dispute in the 500 block of West English.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Sheridan; a woman was arrested.
Assault at 1237 Perrysville Rd.; a man was arrested.
Violation of order of protection at 1237 Perrysville Road.
Saturday, Sept. 5:
Aggravated discharge of a firearm and criminal damage at Main and State streets.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Jackson and Cherry.
Possession of cannabis at Cronkhite and Williams.
Theft in the 1800 block of Griggs.
Battery in the 600 block of Bart.
Mob action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1500 block of Edgewood.
Violation of order of protection in the 1100 block of North Collett.
Criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 500 block of East Roselawn.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Possession of stolen plates in the first block of East West Newell Road; a woman was arrested.
Battery and resisting/obstructing in the first block of College Street; a man was arrested.
Burglary in the 1500 block of Russell.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Criminal damage in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the first block of North Jackson.
Criminal trespass at 1232 Garden Drive; a woman was given a notice to appear.
Sunday, Sept. 6:
Possession of a controlled substance at North Bowman and May Street.
Theft in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Domestic battery in the first block of Tillman.
Criminal damage and theft in the 700 block of Robinson.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Grant.
Criminal damage to property at 1232 Garden Drive.
Battery in the 300 block of Robinson.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Ellsworth Park.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of East Third.
Violation of order of protection in the 1100 block of North Collett.
Criminal damage in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Monday, Sept. 7:
Theft in the first block of Illinois.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of South State.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Fairchild and Giddings streets.
Unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault at Main Street and Lynn Road.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Belton.
Friday, Sept. 4:
Reckless conduct in the first block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
Unlawful visitation interference in the first block of North Loren, Henning.
Home invasion in the 300 block of South Kansas.
Possession of a controlled substance, meth and drug paraphernalia in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal trespass at Love’s Travel Step, 17919 Newtown Road, Oakwood.
Saturday, Sept. 5:
Criminal damage in the 100 block of North Grove, Fithian.
Violation of order of protection in the 24300 North block of 450 East Road, Armstrong.
Theft in the 600 block of East Seventh, Danville.
Theft of vehicle in the 15700 block of Boat Club Road.
Violation of order of protection in the first block of East Walnut, Danville.
Violation of order of protection in the first block of Arlington Drive, Danville; a man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of North Third Street, Hoopeston; a man was arrested.
Brush fire at the Hoopeston City Slab.
Sunday, Sept. 6:
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Illinois, Westville.
Theft at Mach 1, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Structure fire in the 400 block of West Maple Street, Hoopeston. No injuries.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 400 block of West Lincoln, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Monday, Sept. 7:
Battery at Sportsman Inn, 140 N. State, Westville.
Possession of controlled substance at North State and East Kelly, Westville.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding on South Chicago Street, Rossville.
Aggravated battery in the 300 block of North State, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
