Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Sept. 4

7:15 a.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

8:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Williams Street.

9:04 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

11:14 a.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:41 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Harmon Street.

12:11 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Clarence Street.

1:13 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 200 block of Cook Street.

1:35 p.m., criminal damage, Harmon and Williams streets.

2:48 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.

2:48 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1100 block of West Williams Street.

3:01 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a public official, 500 block of South Cedarwood Drive.

4:05 p.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of Moore Street.

4:31 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 10000 block of Illinois 1.

5:11 p.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

5:26 p.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.

6:33 p.m., theft, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

6:55 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:25 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, aggravated battery to a public official in Tilton, 300 block of Atwood Street.

8:05 p.m., aggravated battery, aggravated assault, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

9:37 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2200 block of Murray Clark Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

6:44 a.m., personal injury accident, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.

7:32 a.m., vehicle burglary, 1300 block of Golf Terrace.

9:33 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 9000 block of Catlin Homer Road.

10:41 a.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of McVey Street.

12:48 p.m., theft, 22000 block of Henning Road.

1:22 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.

3:30 p.m., battery, criminal trespass in Westville, 100 block of South Scott Street.

8:44 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.

8:49 p.m., theft in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.

11:15 p.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 6000 block of Illinois 9.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

12:56 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Robinson and Ann streets.

3:39 a.m., theft, 400 block of West Main Street.

