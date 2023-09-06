Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Sept. 4
7:15 a.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Williams Street.
9:04 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
11:14 a.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:41 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Harmon Street.
12:11 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
1:13 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 200 block of Cook Street.
1:35 p.m., criminal damage, Harmon and Williams streets.
2:48 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.
2:48 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1100 block of West Williams Street.
3:01 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a public official, 500 block of South Cedarwood Drive.
4:05 p.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of Moore Street.
4:31 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 10000 block of Illinois 1.
5:11 p.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
5:26 p.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
6:33 p.m., theft, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
6:55 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:25 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, aggravated battery to a public official in Tilton, 300 block of Atwood Street.
8:05 p.m., aggravated battery, aggravated assault, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
9:37 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2200 block of Murray Clark Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
6:44 a.m., personal injury accident, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.
7:32 a.m., vehicle burglary, 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
9:33 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 9000 block of Catlin Homer Road.
10:41 a.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of McVey Street.
12:48 p.m., theft, 22000 block of Henning Road.
1:22 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
3:30 p.m., battery, criminal trespass in Westville, 100 block of South Scott Street.
8:44 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
8:49 p.m., theft in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.
11:15 p.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 6000 block of Illinois 9.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
12:56 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Robinson and Ann streets.
3:39 a.m., theft, 400 block of West Main Street.
