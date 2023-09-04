Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Thursday, Aug. 31:

8:18 a.m., theft in Bismarck, State Line Road.

8:26 a.m., battery, mob action, 100 block of Harvey Street.

10:17 a.m., personal injury accident, Lake Shore Drive and Vermilion Street.

12:44 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of East Voorhees Street.

1:53 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of North Vermilion Street.

3:16 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

9:39 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Beard Street.

10:31 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.

Friday, Sept. 1:

12:46 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.

1:37 a.m., battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:15 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Voorhees streets.

10:33 a.m., theft in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.

10:42 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main streets.

11:51 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

12:39 p.m., criminal trespass in Fairmount, 12000 block of North 800 East Road.

1:02 p.m., forgery, possession of stolen property, 400 block of North Walnut Street.

2:48 p.m., retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:19 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.

4:59 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Perrysville Road.

6:10 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:21 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State Street and Hickman Street.

7:12 p.m., property damage accident, Smith Avenue and Georgetown Road.

8:22 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.

8:57 p.m., aggravated battery in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.

11:29 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Main and Plum streets.

Saturday, Sept. 2:

5:54 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

7:58 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Chester Avenue.

8:37 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Skyline Drive.

10:01 a.m., assault, unit block of South Griffin Street.

10:20 a.m., theft, 800 block of Skyline Drive.

11:12 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 2000 block of King Street.

12:21 p.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.

1:14 p.m., battery, unit block of West Fairchild Street.

1:53 p.m., aggravated assault, unit block of Bismark Street.

1:54 p.m., theft, unit block of Monroe Street.

1:55 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.

4:11 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

4:45 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, unit block of Fairweight Avenue.

6:47 p.m., burglary, 17000 block of East 2550 North Road.

9:47 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Washington Avenue.

9:55 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Beard Street.

10:23 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.

Sunday, Sept. 3:

1:38 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, 400 block of Oak Street.

3:45 a.m., burglary, 1600 block of Oak Street.

4:30 a.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.

10:04 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:14 a.m., theft, criminal trespass in Henning, 100 block of Vinton Street.

10:56 a.m., burglary, theft in Rossville, North 770 East Road.

11:11 a.m., theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:02 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle in Georgetown, 6700 block of North 1520 East Road.

5:18 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

5:42 p.m., domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:56 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Collett Street.

7:23 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 300 block of South Main Street.

8 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, North 2080 East Road.

10:06 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Oak Street.

11:29 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of Texas Place.

11:39 p.m., theft in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway Street.

Monday, Sept. 4:

1:11 a.m., criminal trespass in Hoopeston, 400 block of East Main Street.

2:14 a.m., battery, 100 block of North California Avenue.

2:21 a.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.

