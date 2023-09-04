Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, Aug. 31:
8:18 a.m., theft in Bismarck, State Line Road.
8:26 a.m., battery, mob action, 100 block of Harvey Street.
10:17 a.m., personal injury accident, Lake Shore Drive and Vermilion Street.
12:44 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of East Voorhees Street.
1:53 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of North Vermilion Street.
3:16 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
9:39 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Beard Street.
10:31 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
Friday, Sept. 1:
12:46 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
1:37 a.m., battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:15 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Voorhees streets.
10:33 a.m., theft in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
10:42 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main streets.
11:51 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
12:39 p.m., criminal trespass in Fairmount, 12000 block of North 800 East Road.
1:02 p.m., forgery, possession of stolen property, 400 block of North Walnut Street.
2:48 p.m., retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:19 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.
4:59 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Perrysville Road.
6:10 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:21 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State Street and Hickman Street.
7:12 p.m., property damage accident, Smith Avenue and Georgetown Road.
8:22 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
8:57 p.m., aggravated battery in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.
11:29 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Main and Plum streets.
Saturday, Sept. 2:
5:54 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
7:58 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Chester Avenue.
8:37 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
10:01 a.m., assault, unit block of South Griffin Street.
10:20 a.m., theft, 800 block of Skyline Drive.
11:12 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 2000 block of King Street.
12:21 p.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.
1:14 p.m., battery, unit block of West Fairchild Street.
1:53 p.m., aggravated assault, unit block of Bismark Street.
1:54 p.m., theft, unit block of Monroe Street.
1:55 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
4:11 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:45 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
6:47 p.m., burglary, 17000 block of East 2550 North Road.
9:47 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Washington Avenue.
9:55 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Beard Street.
10:23 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.
Sunday, Sept. 3:
1:38 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, 400 block of Oak Street.
3:45 a.m., burglary, 1600 block of Oak Street.
4:30 a.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.
10:04 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:14 a.m., theft, criminal trespass in Henning, 100 block of Vinton Street.
10:56 a.m., burglary, theft in Rossville, North 770 East Road.
11:11 a.m., theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:02 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle in Georgetown, 6700 block of North 1520 East Road.
5:18 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
5:42 p.m., domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:56 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Collett Street.
7:23 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 300 block of South Main Street.
8 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, North 2080 East Road.
10:06 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Oak Street.
11:29 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of Texas Place.
11:39 p.m., theft in Bismarck, 200 block of East Holloway Street.
Monday, Sept. 4:
1:11 a.m., criminal trespass in Hoopeston, 400 block of East Main Street.
2:14 a.m., battery, 100 block of North California Avenue.
2:21 a.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
