Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Sept. 26:
7:32 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 1850 East Road and East 3300 North Road.
10:19 a.m., robbery, 1800 block of East Main Street.
10:41 a.m., theft, 1700 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:03 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:42 a.m., retail theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
11:49 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 400 block of Dowiatt Street.
11:54 a.m., burglary to vehicle involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:25 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.
12:39 p.m., property damage accident, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:41 p.m., property damage accident, English and Lorraine Streets.
1:30 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and U.S. 150.
2:42 p.m., residential burglary involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:19 p.m., criminal damage, burglary, Cronkhite Avenue.
3:48 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton.
4:06 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:19 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:33 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:44 p.m., theft in Westville, Shaw Street.
7:09 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:32 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
8:48 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 20000 block of Newtown Road.
10:33 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Griggs Street.
10:54 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 27:
12:40 a.m., criminal damage, Tilman Avenue.
1:07 a.m., criminal damage, Cronkhite Avenue.
2:42 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, resisting police, 200 block of Grace Street.
3:59 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
9:05 a.m., battery, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
9:54 a.m., theft in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
10:37 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:45 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:36 a.m., theft, 9700 block of East 2150 North Road.
11:40 a.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of East Road.
12:37 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Patty Drive.
12:42 p.m., theft, Ambassador Drive.
3:31 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150.
3:36 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
3:42 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:05 p.m., theft in Tilton, Taylor Street.
4:17 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:21 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:12 p.m., criminal damage to vehicle, 1300 block of Harmon Street.
5:31 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:41 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
10:01 p.m., driving while license is revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, Main and Griffin Streets.
10:12 p.m., theft, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
11:09 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150.
11:21 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of James Place.
Wednesday, Sept. 28:
8:10 a.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.
8:14 a.m., criminal damage, Tilman Avenue.
8:41 a.m., burglary, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:00 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Main Streets.
12:11 p.m., criminal damage, retail theft, 500 block of West Williams Street.
12:40 p.m., aggravated arson, Tilman Avenue.
1:42 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.
1:53 p.m., theft in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.
2:40 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
4:16 p.m., assault, 2700 block of Townway Road.
4:45 p.m., property damage accident, North Street and Wabash Street.
5:51 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
6:54 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
7:16 p.m., criminal damage, East Main Street and Cronkhite Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 29:
12:18 a.m., possession of controlled substance, Robinson and Voorhees Streets.
5:16 a.m., shots fired, Williams and Nebraska Streets.
9:00 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Potters Woods Road.
12:19 p.m., theft, 800 block of Lynch Road.
12:53 p.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street.
2:08 p.m., theft, West Main Street.
4:40 p.m., theft, disorderly conduct in Oakwood, 500 block of East Finley Street.
6:16 p.m., domestic battery, Lake Street.
6:24 p.m., property damage accident, South Collett Street.
6:56 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
7:11 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and 1885 East Road.
7:12 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, East 13th Street.
10:07 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:31 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Second Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 30:
12:46 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Seminary and Walnut Streets.
1:53 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.
5:56 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
