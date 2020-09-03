Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Wednesday, Sept. 2:
Theft in the 700 block of East Main Street.
Identity theft in the 1200 block of North Gilbert.
Aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property in the 1600 block of Edgewood; a man was arrested.
Forgery in the 1900 block of East Voorhees.
Theft in the 1400 block of Main Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of North Beard.
Burglary in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Pixley.
Aggravated unlawful use a weapon and possession at 2200 N. Vermilion St.
Theft at 9 E. Harrison St.
Theft in the 600 block of East English.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Thursday, Sept. 3:
Burglary in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Burglary to a business at 1120 Industrial St.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Violation of order of protection and resisting/obstructing a peace officer at First Avenue and Maple Street, Hoopeston; a Sheldon man was arrested.
Neglect in the 100 block of North Lakeview, Danville.
Deceptive practice in the 400 block of Vance Lane.
Battery at KIK Custom Products, 1 W. Hegeler.
Domestic battery in the first block of Church, Westville.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of West Second Avenue, Rankin.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Aug. 29, 7:41 a.m. — At Gilbert and Clay involving Kercy Montgomery and Elliott A. Joseph, both of Danville. Montgomery was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
