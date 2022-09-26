Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Thursday, Sept. 22:

2:34 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.

7:49 a.m., theft, 800 block of Sheridan Street.

8:42 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue A.

8:47 a.m., theft, 800 block of Oak Street.

10:10 a.m., personal injury accident, South Bowman Avenue.

10:57 a.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:22 p.m., theft of plates in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

1:50 p.m., domestic battery, Bismark Street.

2:39 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Golf Terrace.

4:31 p.m., property damage accident in Allerton.

5:36 p.m., theft in Rankin, 300 block of East Second Avenue.

7:12 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:24 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:47 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

10:18 p.m., aggravated fleeing, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police, 400 block of Oak Street.

10:18 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of Oak Street.

11:40 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Lafayette Streets.

11:59 p.m., criminal trespass, West Lake Boulevard.

Friday, Sept. 23:

12:30 a.m., aggravated battery, Lamm Street.

2:45 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

7:52 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue.

7:52 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:54 a.m., theft in Potomac, East 2600 North Road.

8:09 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Pine Street.

9:25 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

9:37 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 200 block of Washington Street.

11:55 a.m., hit and run, Main and Gilbert Streets.

12:06 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of Sheridan Street.

12:30 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Michigan Street.

12:39 p.m., grooming involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:11 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Lynch Road.

2:31 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Griffin Street.

2:44 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State and East Main Streets.

3:06 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:25 p.m., theft, 600 block of Dearborn Street.

3:49 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

5:23 p.m., criminal trespass, Illinois Street.

5:56 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

6:15 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:19 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, East 1980 North Road.

9:25 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

9:38 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Hickman and State Streets.

Saturday, Sept. 24:

3:01 a.m., personal injury accident, Kentucky Avenue.

3:14 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:50 a.m., home invasion, 1100 block of Chandler Street.

10:07 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:15 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Crawford Street.

11:26 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, disorderly conduct, assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:03 p.m., theft, 800 block of Clarence Street.

1:36 p.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

1:48 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 100 block of North Main Street.

2:16 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.

2:28 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Dearborn Street.

4:20 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Franklin Street.

5:03 p.m., theft, 500 block of Pixley Street.

5:33 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, 300 block of Harmon Street.

5:58 p.m., property damage accident, 4000 block of East Main Street.

6:28 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1800 block of East Main Street.

9:04 p.m., possession of firearm with no FOID, Fairchild and Griffin Streets.

9:12 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 200 block of East Raymond Street.

9:40 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of Moore Street.

10:42 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:47 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 7300 block of East 1500 North Road.

Sunday, Sept. 25:

1:05 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Sheridan Street.

2:46 a.m., theft, 3400 block of East Main Street.

2:52 a.m., domestic battery, Buchanan and Main Streets.

3:42 a.m., aggravated assault, battery, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

6:31 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of East South Street.

9:13 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Stroup Street.

9:14 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of Grant Street.

9:28 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of Grant Street.

11:23 a.m., burglary in Hoopeston, East 3680 North Road.

11:40 a.m., theft, 400 block of Martin Street.

11:46 a.m., criminal damage in Catlin, 100 block of East Crockett Street.

1:02 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Williams Street.

1:50 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Oak Street.

3:45 p.m., theft in Tilton, 200 block of Benson Street.

3:59 p.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.

4:07 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

4:16 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound MM 217.

4:37 p.m., shots fired, 500 block of Commercial Street.

4:50 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1000 block of Oak Street.

4:54 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:27 p.m., theft, East Harrison Street.

7:46 p.m., property damage accident, South Henning Road.

7:50 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1200 block of East Winter Avenue.

7:51 p.m., theft, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

9:49 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Prospect Place.

