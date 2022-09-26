Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, Sept. 22:
2:34 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.
7:49 a.m., theft, 800 block of Sheridan Street.
8:42 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue A.
8:47 a.m., theft, 800 block of Oak Street.
10:10 a.m., personal injury accident, South Bowman Avenue.
10:57 a.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:22 p.m., theft of plates in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
1:50 p.m., domestic battery, Bismark Street.
2:39 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
4:31 p.m., property damage accident in Allerton.
5:36 p.m., theft in Rankin, 300 block of East Second Avenue.
7:12 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:24 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:47 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:18 p.m., aggravated fleeing, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police, 400 block of Oak Street.
10:18 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of Oak Street.
11:40 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Lafayette Streets.
11:59 p.m., criminal trespass, West Lake Boulevard.
Friday, Sept. 23:
12:30 a.m., aggravated battery, Lamm Street.
2:45 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
7:52 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue.
7:52 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:54 a.m., theft in Potomac, East 2600 North Road.
8:09 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Pine Street.
9:25 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
9:37 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 200 block of Washington Street.
11:55 a.m., hit and run, Main and Gilbert Streets.
12:06 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of Sheridan Street.
12:30 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Michigan Street.
12:39 p.m., grooming involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:11 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Lynch Road.
2:31 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Griffin Street.
2:44 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State and East Main Streets.
3:06 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:25 p.m., theft, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
3:49 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
5:23 p.m., criminal trespass, Illinois Street.
5:56 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
6:15 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:19 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, East 1980 North Road.
9:25 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:38 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Hickman and State Streets.
Saturday, Sept. 24:
3:01 a.m., personal injury accident, Kentucky Avenue.
3:14 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:50 a.m., home invasion, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
10:07 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:15 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Crawford Street.
11:26 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, disorderly conduct, assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:03 p.m., theft, 800 block of Clarence Street.
1:36 p.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
1:48 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 100 block of North Main Street.
2:16 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.
2:28 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
4:20 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Franklin Street.
5:03 p.m., theft, 500 block of Pixley Street.
5:33 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, 300 block of Harmon Street.
5:58 p.m., property damage accident, 4000 block of East Main Street.
6:28 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1800 block of East Main Street.
9:04 p.m., possession of firearm with no FOID, Fairchild and Griffin Streets.
9:12 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 200 block of East Raymond Street.
9:40 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of Moore Street.
10:42 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:47 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 7300 block of East 1500 North Road.
Sunday, Sept. 25:
1:05 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Sheridan Street.
2:46 a.m., theft, 3400 block of East Main Street.
2:52 a.m., domestic battery, Buchanan and Main Streets.
3:42 a.m., aggravated assault, battery, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
6:31 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of East South Street.
9:13 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Stroup Street.
9:14 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of Grant Street.
9:28 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of Grant Street.
11:23 a.m., burglary in Hoopeston, East 3680 North Road.
11:40 a.m., theft, 400 block of Martin Street.
11:46 a.m., criminal damage in Catlin, 100 block of East Crockett Street.
1:02 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Williams Street.
1:50 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Oak Street.
3:45 p.m., theft in Tilton, 200 block of Benson Street.
3:59 p.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.
4:07 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
4:16 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound MM 217.
4:37 p.m., shots fired, 500 block of Commercial Street.
4:50 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1000 block of Oak Street.
4:54 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:27 p.m., theft, East Harrison Street.
7:46 p.m., property damage accident, South Henning Road.
7:50 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1200 block of East Winter Avenue.
7:51 p.m., theft, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
9:49 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Prospect Place.
