Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Sept. 21:
6:31 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Shangri La Road and 1580 North Road.
7:08 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
7:36 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.
11:09 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, Williams and State Streets.
11:36 a.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Washington Streets.
11:58 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Main Street.
12:03 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road.
12:51 p.m., residential burglary, 800 block of Holiday Drive.
1:48 p.m., criminal damage, theft in Oakwood, East 2050 North Road.
3:22 p.m., aggravated battery of a senior citizen, 1300 block of Eastview Avenue.
4:03 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Redden Court.
4:03 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Maple Street.
4:07 p.m., disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Robinson Street.
4:30 p.m., disorderly conduct, Bismark Street.
4:32 p.m., theft, North Gilbert Street.
4:53 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
4:53 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road.
5:12 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of West Main Street.
6:43 p.m., theft, Fairchild and Sheridan Streets.
7:33 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
7:52 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:25 p.m., criminal trespass, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
10:43 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of South Griffin Street.
Thursday, Sept. 22:
6:07 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
