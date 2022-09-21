Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Sept. 18:
8:11 a.m., criminal damage, battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
9:26 a.m., burglary to vehicle, Bremer Avenue.
9:45 a.m., child abuse at an undisclosed location.
10:07 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Harmon Street.
10:11 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 400 block of Huffman Street.
11:52 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of Seminary Street.
12:04 p.m., theft, 900 block of North Griffin Street.
12:30 p.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Garfield Place.
1:45 p.m., property damage accident, Harmon and Williams Streets.
2:33 p.m., traffic accident at an undisclosed location.
4:37 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Hazel Street.
6:21 p.m., domestic battery, East 2050 North Road.
7:17 p.m., disorderly conduct, California Avenue.
8:44 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ross Lane.
8:56 p.m., aggravated battery in Hoopeston, Thompson Avenue and 1630 East Road.
10:02 p.m., shots fired, Glenwood Drive and English Street.
10:22 p.m., personal injury accident, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:31 p.m., domestic battery, 2700 block of Townway Road.
Monday, Sept. 19:
12:35 a.m., aggravated fleeing and eluding police, Fairchild and Chandler Streets.
7:25 a.m., burglary, 1900 block of Batestown Road.
7:45 a.m., burglary in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
9:52 a.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
10:29 a.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
11:15 a.m., property damage accident, Hazel and Davis Streets.
11:42 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of West North Street.
2:23 p.m., criminal trespass, Oakwood Avenue and Tyler Avenue.
2:25 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Holiday Drive.
2:33 p.m., battery, 2900 block of East Main Street.
2:38 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Vermilion Streets.
5:18 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Hazel Streets.
5:34 p.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Montclaire Street.
5:40 p.m., domestic battery in Potomac, 7600 block of U.S. 136.
6:30 p.m., aggravated battery in Tilton, 200 block of West Seventh Street.
6:47 p.m., domestic battery, resisting police, 2900 block of East Main Street.
7:05 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.
8:50 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
9:28 p.m., theft in Georgetown, North 950 East Road.
11:42 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 300 block of Central Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 20:
3:54 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:36 a.m., personal injury accident, North Logan Avenue and West Main Street.
8:11 a.m., theft, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
9:52 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:03 a.m., theft, 100 block of Edwards Street.
11:20 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Florida Street.
1:45 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
2:25 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, theft, assault, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:25 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert Street and Swisher Avenue.
2:30 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:24 p.m., criminal damage, East Voorhees and North Jackson Streets.
4:33 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:11 p.m., property damage accident, Jackson and Seminary Streets.
5:29 p.m., mob action, aggravated battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
5:35 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1300 block of King Street.
7:47 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of West Columbia Street.
7:49 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and 2550 North Road.
10:54 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Harvey Street.
11:25 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:35 p.m., personal injury accident, Fairweight Avenue.
Wednesday, Sept. 21:
2:07 a.m., assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:41 a.m., theft, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
3:39 a.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 500 block of Monterey Street.
6:05 a.m., burglary, 800 block of Southmoor Drive.
6:16 a.m., burglary to vehicle, South Collett Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.