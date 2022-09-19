Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Sept. 16:
8:05 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of East Main Street.
9:25 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:32 a.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:51 a.m., property damage accidents, 800 block of East Main Street.
12:55 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Newell Avenue.
1:38 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Walnut Streets.
3:04 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:06 p.m., property damage accident, Jackson and Penn Streets.
3:33 p.m., battery, 600 block of South Street.
Saturday, Sept. 17:
12:57 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Cypress Street.
1:43 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Harmon Street.
2:43 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of West Williams Street.
5:42 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Parkview Drive.
9:48 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:26 a.m., retail theft, fleeing, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:41 a.m., theft, 1300 block of East Main Street.
1:13 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main Streets.
3:37 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
4:36 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:01 p.m., battery, mob action at an undisclosed location.
5:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:41 p.m., burglary, 300 block of Porter Street.
7:54 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:16 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and South Henning Road.
8:26 p.m., burglary to motor vehicle, resisting, obstructing, 800 block of East Main Street.
8:56 p.m., aggravated battery in Hoopeston, Illinois 9 and North 2100 East Road.
11:16 p.m., shots fired, Moore and Fairchild Streets.
11:21 p.m., burglary to vehicle, Maplewood Drive.
11:28 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1100 block of Robinson Street.
Sunday, Sept. 18:
12:52 a.m., shots fired, 700 block of Chandler Street.
1:36 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Franklin Street.
3:48 a.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of West Madison Street.
