Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Sept. 16:

8:05 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of East Main Street.

9:25 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:32 a.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:51 a.m., property damage accidents, 800 block of East Main Street.

12:55 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Newell Avenue.

1:38 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Walnut Streets.

3:04 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:06 p.m., property damage accident, Jackson and Penn Streets.

3:33 p.m., battery, 600 block of South Street.

Saturday, Sept. 17:

12:57 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Cypress Street.

1:43 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Harmon Street.

2:43 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of West Williams Street.

5:42 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Parkview Drive.

9:48 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:26 a.m., retail theft, fleeing, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:41 a.m., theft, 1300 block of East Main Street.

1:13 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main Streets.

3:37 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

4:36 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

5:01 p.m., battery, mob action at an undisclosed location.

5:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:41 p.m., burglary, 300 block of Porter Street.

7:54 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:16 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and South Henning Road.

8:26 p.m., burglary to motor vehicle, resisting, obstructing, 800 block of East Main Street.

8:56 p.m., aggravated battery in Hoopeston, Illinois 9 and North 2100 East Road.

11:16 p.m., shots fired, Moore and Fairchild Streets.

11:21 p.m., burglary to vehicle, Maplewood Drive.

11:28 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1100 block of Robinson Street.

Sunday, Sept. 18:

12:52 a.m., shots fired, 700 block of Chandler Street.

1:36 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Franklin Street.

3:48 a.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of West Madison Street.

