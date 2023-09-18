Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Sept. 15:
8:05 a.m., personal injury accident, Stonegate Drive and Liberty Lane.
8:26 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:47 a.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
9:34 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:40 a.m., battery, assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:04 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
3:30 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
3:52 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Logan Avenue.
5:46 p.m., theft, burglary in Rankin, 200 block of West Third Avenue.
7:52 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:50 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 200 block of Snyder Lane.
9:20 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
3 a.m., aggravated assault in Westville, 200 block of West Williams Street.
3:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
4:01 a.m., aggravated battery to a public official, battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:21 a.m., assault, 16000 block of East 1200 North Road.
9:32 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
9:45 a.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, West Ramp Road and East Ramp Road.
9:59 a.m., theft, 1800 block of Griggs Street.
10:09 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:43 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:14 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:26 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of Oak Street.
12:47 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
1:49 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.
2 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 8500 block of 1850 East Road.
4:06 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.
6:39 p.m., theft, unit block of Bluff Street.
7:46 p.m., residential burglary in Rankin, 200 block of South Guthrie Street.
7:51 p.m., theft in Rossville, 400 block of East South Street.
10 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
11:37 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Sunday, Sept. 17:
2:46 a.m., personal injury accident, 1200 block of East Williams Street.
3:16 a.m., vehicle theft at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
3:33 a.m., shots fired, Voorhees and Chandler streets.
3:33 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:43 a.m., property damage accident, Beard and Main streets.
5:59 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Rhea Street.
9:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Harmon Street.
9:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1500 block of Fairwood Street.
9:55 a.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street.
11:34 a.m., criminal trespass, 3700 block of Briarwood Lane.
11:53 a.m., criminal trespass in Rankin, 5000 block of East 4200 North Road.
12:33 p.m., two reports of domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
1:03 p.m., theft, 800 block of Logan Avenue.
4:34 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Jewell Street.
4:35 p.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 300 block of West Third Street.
4:59 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Arlington Drive.
7:22 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, robbery, interference with reporting involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:37 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
8:19 p.m., burglary, theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:08 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
9:51 p.m., theft in Potomac, 3100 block of East 3400 North.
10:33 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
Monday, Sept. 18:
4:54 a.m., criminal damage, burglary, 4000 block of East Main Street.
