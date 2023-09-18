Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Sept. 15:

8:05 a.m., personal injury accident, Stonegate Drive and Liberty Lane.

8:26 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:47 a.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

9:34 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:40 a.m., battery, assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:04 p.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Walnut Street.

3:30 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Voorhees streets.

3:52 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Logan Avenue.

5:46 p.m., theft, burglary in Rankin, 200 block of West Third Avenue.

7:52 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:50 p.m., burglary in Rankin, 200 block of Snyder Lane.

9:20 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

Saturday, Sept. 16:

3 a.m., aggravated assault in Westville, 200 block of West Williams Street.

3:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

4:01 a.m., aggravated battery to a public official, battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

9:21 a.m., assault, 16000 block of East 1200 North Road.

9:32 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.

9:45 a.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, West Ramp Road and East Ramp Road.

9:59 a.m., theft, 1800 block of Griggs Street.

10:09 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:43 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:14 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:26 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of Oak Street.

12:47 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

1:49 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.

2 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 8500 block of 1850 East Road.

4:06 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.

6:39 p.m., theft, unit block of Bluff Street.

7:46 p.m., residential burglary in Rankin, 200 block of South Guthrie Street.

7:51 p.m., theft in Rossville, 400 block of East South Street.

10 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

11:37 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.

Sunday, Sept. 17:

2:46 a.m., personal injury accident, 1200 block of East Williams Street.

3:16 a.m., vehicle theft at an undisclosed location in Rankin.

3:33 a.m., shots fired, Voorhees and Chandler streets.

3:33 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:43 a.m., property damage accident, Beard and Main streets.

5:59 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Rhea Street.

9:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Harmon Street.

9:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1500 block of Fairwood Street.

9:55 a.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street.

11:34 a.m., criminal trespass, 3700 block of Briarwood Lane.

11:53 a.m., criminal trespass in Rankin, 5000 block of East 4200 North Road.

12:33 p.m., two reports of domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.

1:03 p.m., theft, 800 block of Logan Avenue.

4:34 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Jewell Street.

4:35 p.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 300 block of West Third Street.

4:59 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Arlington Drive.

7:22 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, robbery, interference with reporting involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:37 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

8:19 p.m., burglary, theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:08 p.m., retail theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

9:51 p.m., theft in Potomac, 3100 block of East 3400 North.

10:33 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

Monday, Sept. 18:

4:54 a.m., criminal damage, burglary, 4000 block of East Main Street.

