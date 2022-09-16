Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Sept. 14:
6:44 a.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road and North 1370 East Road.
6:45 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:16 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, Indiana Avenue.
12:01 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Voorhees Streets.
12:28 p.m., residential burglary, 600 block of Sherman Street.
1:15 p.m., domestic battery, interference, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
1:30 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Main Street.
1:32 p.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, East 3785 North Road.
3:22 p.m., retail theft, aggravated fleeing, West Newell Road.
4:34 p.m., burglary, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
5:41 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
6:58 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
8:42 p.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and Avenue B.
9:05 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
9:43 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Oak Street.
9:43 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
10:13 p.m., criminal trespass, Cunningham Avenue.
11:27 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Harmon Street.
Thursday, Sept. 15:
3:35 a.m., battery, South Street.
5:40 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
6:17 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
8:25 a.m., battery, West Union Road.
9:10 a.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:33 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:45 a.m., theft by deception at an undisclosed location.
11:30 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:07 theft, 300 block of East Williams Street.
12:33 death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:34 p.m., theft in Indianola, East 400 North Road.
1:26 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, Henning Road and U.S. 150.
1:35 p.m., theft, South Street.
3:03 p.m., property damage accident, Townway Road and Newell Road.
3:11 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:14 p.m., residential burglary in Oakwood, Patty Drive.
4:18 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:18 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:32 p.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
6:46 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:07 p.m., theft, 2900 block of Vine Street.
7:20 p.m., domestic battery, Arrowhead Road.
8:28 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
8:58 p.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:21 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, North 1000 East Road.
9:30 p.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.
Friday, Sept. 16:
1:02 a.m., burglary in Indianola, 200 block of South Vermilion Street.
6:33 a.m., resisting and obstructing police, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
