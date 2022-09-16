Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Sept. 14:

6:44 a.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road and North 1370 East Road.

6:45 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:16 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, Indiana Avenue.

12:01 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Voorhees Streets.

12:28 p.m., residential burglary, 600 block of Sherman Street.

1:15 p.m., domestic battery, interference, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

1:30 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of West Main Street.

1:32 p.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, East 3785 North Road.

3:22 p.m., retail theft, aggravated fleeing, West Newell Road.

4:34 p.m., burglary, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

5:41 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

6:58 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.

8:42 p.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and Avenue B.

9:05 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

9:43 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Oak Street.

9:43 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

10:13 p.m., criminal trespass, Cunningham Avenue.

11:27 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Harmon Street.

Thursday, Sept. 15:

3:35 a.m., battery, South Street.

5:40 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:17 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

8:25 a.m., battery, West Union Road.

9:10 a.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:33 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:45 a.m., theft by deception at an undisclosed location.

11:30 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:07 theft, 300 block of East Williams Street.

12:33 death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:34 p.m., theft in Indianola, East 400 North Road.

1:26 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, Henning Road and U.S. 150.

1:35 p.m., theft, South Street.

3:03 p.m., property damage accident, Townway Road and Newell Road.

3:11 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:14 p.m., residential burglary in Oakwood, Patty Drive.

4:18 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:18 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:32 p.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

6:46 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:07 p.m., theft, 2900 block of Vine Street.

7:20 p.m., domestic battery, Arrowhead Road.

8:28 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:58 p.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:21 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, North 1000 East Road.

9:30 p.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.

Friday, Sept. 16:

1:02 a.m., burglary in Indianola, 200 block of South Vermilion Street.

6:33 a.m., resisting and obstructing police, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

Tags

Trending Video