Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Sept. 13:

6:57 a.m., criminal damage, burglary, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.

7:43 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street.

9:11 a.m. property damage accident in Tilton, 200 block of West Fifth Street.

11:47 a.m., property damage accident, Shake Rag Road and Tall Oaks Road.

11:58 a.m., child endangerment, 1000 block of Moore Street.

12:30 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:06 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:51 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 8000 block of Camp Drake Road.

5:54 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Henning Road.

6:39 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.

7:14 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:48 p.m., criminal trespass in Sidell, 600 block of North Chicago Street.

7:53 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

8:54 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Dodge Street.

10:07 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of Commercial Street.

Thursday, Sept. 14:

7:01 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Liberty Lane.

10:12 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:28 p.m., assault, battery, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

1:08 p.m., vehicle burglary, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

1:22 p.m., theft, 100 block of Vance Lane.

1:41 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of East Roselawn Street.

2:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street and Wilkin Road.

3:54 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

4:15 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Fairfield Street and McVey Avenue.

4:38 p.m., theft, unit block of East Harrison Street.

5:05 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

5:53 p.m., burglary, 2000 block of Oakwood Road.

6:56 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:20 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Knox Drive.

8 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:23 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

11:41 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Friday, Sept. 15:

1:27 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 1600 block of East Williams Street.

