Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Sept. 13:
6:57 a.m., criminal damage, burglary, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.
7:43 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street.
9:11 a.m. property damage accident in Tilton, 200 block of West Fifth Street.
11:47 a.m., property damage accident, Shake Rag Road and Tall Oaks Road.
11:58 a.m., child endangerment, 1000 block of Moore Street.
12:30 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:06 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:51 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 8000 block of Camp Drake Road.
5:54 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Henning Road.
6:39 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.
7:14 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:48 p.m., criminal trespass in Sidell, 600 block of North Chicago Street.
7:53 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
8:54 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Dodge Street.
10:07 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of Commercial Street.
Thursday, Sept. 14:
7:01 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Liberty Lane.
10:12 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:28 p.m., assault, battery, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:08 p.m., vehicle burglary, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
1:22 p.m., theft, 100 block of Vance Lane.
1:41 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of East Roselawn Street.
2:41 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street and Wilkin Road.
3:54 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
4:15 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Fairfield Street and McVey Avenue.
4:38 p.m., theft, unit block of East Harrison Street.
5:05 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:53 p.m., burglary, 2000 block of Oakwood Road.
6:56 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:20 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Knox Drive.
8 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:23 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
11:41 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Friday, Sept. 15:
1:27 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 1600 block of East Williams Street.
