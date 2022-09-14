Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Sept. 12:
8:07 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 200 block of West Third Avenue.
8:19 a.m., property damage accident, East Main and North Vermilion Streets.
8:26 a.m., battery, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
9:42 a.m., forgery, 600 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:15 a.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of James Place.
10:47 a.m., criminal damage to property in Alvin, East 2820 North Road.
10:58 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of West Clay Street.
11:12 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
1:03 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of Poland Road.
1:08 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:37 p.m., forgery in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.
2:07 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault of a child at an undisclosed location.
3:51 p.m., aggravated assault, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:31 p.m., criminal trespass, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:34 p.m., domestic battery, theft, Wisconsin Avenue.
4:40 p.m., criminal damage to property in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Road.
4:59 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:20 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Nelson Street.
8:03 p.m, domestic battery, Arrow Head Road.
8:22 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
9:24 p.m., theft, 200 block of Delaware Street.
10:42 p.m., shots fired, 400 block of Harmon Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 13:
2:26 a.m. aggravated fleeing in Oakwood, Batestown Road and Carter Drive.
8:12 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, East 1410 North Road.
8:58 a.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:22 a.m., criminal damage in Alvin, 3000 North Road.
10:18 a.m., theft, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
11:20 a.m., burglary, 700 block of Commerce Street.
2:18 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Gilbert Streets.
3:19 p.m., criminal damage to state property, aggravated battery to public official, threatening public official, obstructing and resisting police, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
3:42 p.m., property damage accident, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
4:10 p.m. retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:11 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
5:44 p.m., theft, credit card fraud, 21000 block of Denmark Road.
7:40 p.m., resisting and obstructing police, threatening public official at an undisclosed location.
8:08 p.m., theft, 800 block of May Street.
8:27 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
10:18 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of East Fairchild Street.
10:33 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
11:23 p.m., theft, Grace and Utah Streets.
Wednesday, Sept. 14:
1:15 a.m., obstructing and resisting police, West Voorhees and Chandler Streets.
