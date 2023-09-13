Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Sept. 11:
7:22 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, North 670 East Road.
8:08 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:22 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, East 4200 North Road.
9:49 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Vermilion streets.
11:38 a.m., criminal damage, 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
2:53 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:44 p.m., theft, 700 block of Perrysville Avenue.
5:04 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Main Street.
5:14 p.m., burglary, 400 block of Wilkin Avenue.
6:13 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, U.S. 150 and 100 East Road.
11:48 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 12:
12:05 a.m., vehicle burglary, fraud, 400 block of Oak Street.
5:10 a.m., personal injury accident, 1500 block of North Gilbert Street.
6:18 a.m., vehicle burglary, deceptive practices, 400 block of Sager Street.
8:09 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of East Harrison Street.
8:26 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action at an undisclosed location.
8:26 a.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:45 a.m., vehicle burglary, 300 block of Dodge Avenue.
10:06 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of Martin Street.
11:22 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 9800 block of Illinois 1.
11:31 a.m., burglary, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
11:59 a.m., attempted residential burglary, 1600 block of Oak Street.
1:30 p.m., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:11 p.m., vehicle burglary, theft, 600 block of North Grant Street.
2:17 p.m., criminal damage, 1900 block of East Voorhees Street.
5:55 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, 800 block of East Main Street.
6:52 p.m., aggravated battery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
8:22 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
10:26 p.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 100 block of East 14th Street.
10:37 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
