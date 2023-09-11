Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Sept. 8:
6:43 a.m., aggravated arson, 900 block of Fera Street.
8:11 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of North State Street.
8:46 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
11:35 a.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of North Hazel Street.
1:18 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
1:22 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 700 block of Commercial Street.
2:22 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
2:35 p.m., domestic battery, theft, 100 block of North Hazel Street.
2:45 p.m., home invasion, criminal damage, assault, 1000 block of Summit Street.
3:33 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, 500 block of Vance Lane.
3:56 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.
5:15 p.m., assault, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
6:20 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
6:42 p.m., criminal damage, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:48 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Commercial Street.
7:03 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Victory Street.
8:11 p.m., property damage accident, Jackson and Fairchild streets.
9 p.m., assault in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.
9:14 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of South California Avenue.
11:16 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Tennessee Avenue.
11:31 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of East Lincoln Street.
Saturday, Sept. 9:
2:18 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
3:05 a.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 100 block of Bowman Avenue.
6:11 a.m., vehicle burglary in Tilton, unit block of McVey street.
9:58 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:45 a.m., criminal damage, 24000 block of Illinois 1.
12:48 p.m., theft, 200 block of East Roselawn Street.
3:09 p.m., theft in Westville, 600 block of North State Street.
3:37 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:46 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.
8:02 p.m., property damage accident, North Collett and East Seminary streets.
10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of South Street.
11:03 p.m., aggravated arson, domestic battery, 300 block of North street.
Sunday, Sept. 10:
2:04 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Chandler Street.
2:06 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:06 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:42 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Griffin and Williams streets.
10:45 a.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:50 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Gilbert streets.
12:31 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.
12:43 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
1:28 p.m., motor vehicle theft, wanted on a warrant, unit block of South Beard Street.
1:39 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Olivet Road and Illinois Avenue.
1:54 p.m., two reports of retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:27 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of East Fairchild Street.
2:53 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Georgetown.
3:08 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 700 block of Liberty Street.
11:07 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
11:36 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Woodbury and Gilbert streets.
Monday, Sept. 11:
1:44 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Jackson Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.