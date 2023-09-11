Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Sept. 8:

6:43 a.m., aggravated arson, 900 block of Fera Street.

8:11 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of North State Street.

8:46 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.

11:35 a.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of North Hazel Street.

1:18 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

1:22 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 700 block of Commercial Street.

2:22 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

2:35 p.m., domestic battery, theft, 100 block of North Hazel Street.

2:45 p.m., home invasion, criminal damage, assault, 1000 block of Summit Street.

3:33 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, 500 block of Vance Lane.

3:56 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.

5:15 p.m., assault, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.

6:20 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 800 block of East Main Street.

6:42 p.m., criminal damage, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:48 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Commercial Street.

7:03 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Victory Street.

8:11 p.m., property damage accident, Jackson and Fairchild streets.

9 p.m., assault in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.

9:14 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of South California Avenue.

11:16 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Tennessee Avenue.

11:31 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of East Lincoln Street.

Saturday, Sept. 9:

2:18 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

3:05 a.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 100 block of Bowman Avenue.

6:11 a.m., vehicle burglary in Tilton, unit block of McVey street.

9:58 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:45 a.m., criminal damage, 24000 block of Illinois 1.

12:48 p.m., theft, 200 block of East Roselawn Street.

3:09 p.m., theft in Westville, 600 block of North State Street.

3:37 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:46 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.

8:02 p.m., property damage accident, North Collett and East Seminary streets.

10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of South Street.

11:03 p.m., aggravated arson, domestic battery, 300 block of North street.

Sunday, Sept. 10:

2:04 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Chandler Street.

2:06 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:06 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:42 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Griffin and Williams streets.

10:45 a.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:50 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Gilbert streets.

12:31 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.

12:43 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 600 block of Dearborn Street.

1:28 p.m., motor vehicle theft, wanted on a warrant, unit block of South Beard Street.

1:39 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Olivet Road and Illinois Avenue.

1:54 p.m., two reports of retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:27 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of East Fairchild Street.

2:53 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Georgetown.

3:08 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 700 block of Liberty Street.

11:07 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

11:36 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Woodbury and Gilbert streets.

Monday, Sept. 11:

1:44 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Jackson Street.

