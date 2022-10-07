Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
6:00 a.m., personal injury accident, hit and run, 3200 block of East Main Street.
9:50 a.m., retail theft, battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:35 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
12:23 p.m., battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
12:40 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
1:09 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Conron Avenue.
1:10 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:35 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 1600 block of North Jackson Street.
3:13 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
3:23 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Washington Street.
3:36 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
4:13 p.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.
4:19 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Robinson Streets.
4:23 p.m., burglary to residence, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.
6:13 p.m., possession of air rifle involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:10 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 600 block of North Hazel Street.
10:59 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Chandler Street.
11:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of Edwards Street.
11:44 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.
Thursday, Oct. 6:
12:47 a.m., burglary to residence in Westville, 300 block of McKinley Street.
1:26 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 3400 block of East Main Street.
4:26 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
7:09 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Oak Street.
8:08 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, English and Robinson Streets.
8:33 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
9:30 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
9:42 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:14 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:20 a.m., theft in Catlin, 200 block of Martin Court.
11:11 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:30 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:34 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:03 p.m., theft, criminal damage, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
2:33 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, Shake Rag Road and 2750 North Road.
2:35 p.m., driving under the influence, resisting police, North Collett and East Williams Streets.
2:44 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
3:07 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
3:40 p.m., disorderly conduct 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
4:32 p.m., burglary, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:58 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Henning Road.
5:36 p.m., assault at an undisclosed location.
6:00 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:58 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
7:23 p.m., burglary to vehicle at an undisclosed location.
7:56 p.m., domestic battery, Cleveland and State Streets.
8:08 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, U.S. 150.
8:09 p.m., aggravated battery, North Gilbert Street.
8:38 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Friday, Oct. 7:
2:42 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
