Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Oct. 5:

6:00 a.m., personal injury accident, hit and run, 3200 block of East Main Street.

9:50 a.m., retail theft, battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:35 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

12:23 p.m., battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

12:40 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

1:09 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Conron Avenue.

1:10 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:35 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 1600 block of North Jackson Street.

3:13 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

3:23 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Washington Street.

3:36 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.

4:13 p.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Grape Creek Road.

4:19 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Robinson Streets.

4:23 p.m., burglary to residence, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.

6:13 p.m., possession of air rifle involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:10 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 600 block of North Hazel Street.

10:59 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Chandler Street.

11:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of Edwards Street.

11:44 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.

Thursday, Oct. 6:

12:47 a.m., burglary to residence in Westville, 300 block of McKinley Street.

1:26 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 3400 block of East Main Street.

4:26 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

7:09 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Oak Street.

8:08 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, English and Robinson Streets.

8:33 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.

9:30 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

9:42 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:14 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:20 a.m., theft in Catlin, 200 block of Martin Court.

11:11 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:30 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:34 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:03 p.m., theft, criminal damage, 900 block of North Franklin Street.

2:33 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, Shake Rag Road and 2750 North Road.

2:35 p.m., driving under the influence, resisting police, North Collett and East Williams Streets.

2:44 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

3:07 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

3:40 p.m., disorderly conduct 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.

4:32 p.m., burglary, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:58 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Henning Road.

5:36 p.m., assault at an undisclosed location.

6:00 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

6:58 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Griffin Street.

7:23 p.m., burglary to vehicle at an undisclosed location.

7:56 p.m., domestic battery, Cleveland and State Streets.

8:08 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, U.S. 150.

8:09 p.m., aggravated battery, North Gilbert Street.

8:38 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Friday, Oct. 7:

2:42 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video