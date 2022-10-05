Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Oct. 3:

7:18 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:11 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of John Street.

10:01 a.m., theft in Potomac, North 750 East Road.

11:04 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.

11:39 a.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Williams Streets.

12:07 p.m., criminal damage, burglary, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:43 p.m., theft in Westville, East 1200 North Road.

7:30 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

8:06 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, East 1100 North Road.

8:42 p.m., armed robbery, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.

9:28 p.m., battery, 200 block of West Harrison

10:08 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 200 block of North Scott Street.

10:26 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Tuesday, Oct. 4:

12:17 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.

8:37 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:43 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:53 a.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Madison Streets.

11:01 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

11:27 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:36 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.

12:21 p.m., battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.

12:55 p.m., theft, East Liberty Lane.

1:58 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 100 block of U.S. 150.

2:04 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

2:17 p.m., theft, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.

2:21 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and East 3450 North Road.

2:36 p.m., property damage accident, 2000 block of East Main Street.

3:32 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:46 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:25 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

4:42 p.m., burglary, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:08 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Street.

5:49 p.m., theft, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.

5:56 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:52 p.m., property damage accident, Denmark Road and 1535 East Road.

7:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:05 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:41 p.m., property damage accident, Washington Avenue and Prairie Street.

9:18 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Cannon Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

9:35 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Georgetown Indianola Road and North 1330 East Road.

10:33 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 5:

6:42 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, East 1200 North Road.

