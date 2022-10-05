Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Oct. 3:
7:18 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:11 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of John Street.
10:01 a.m., theft in Potomac, North 750 East Road.
11:04 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.
11:39 a.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Williams Streets.
12:07 p.m., criminal damage, burglary, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:43 p.m., theft in Westville, East 1200 North Road.
7:30 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
8:06 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, East 1100 North Road.
8:42 p.m., armed robbery, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.
9:28 p.m., battery, 200 block of West Harrison
10:08 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 200 block of North Scott Street.
10:26 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Tuesday, Oct. 4:
12:17 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
8:37 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:43 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:53 a.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Madison Streets.
11:01 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 800 block of Cleveland Avenue.
11:27 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:36 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
12:21 p.m., battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
12:55 p.m., theft, East Liberty Lane.
1:58 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 100 block of U.S. 150.
2:04 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
2:17 p.m., theft, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
2:21 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and East 3450 North Road.
2:36 p.m., property damage accident, 2000 block of East Main Street.
3:32 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:46 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:25 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
4:42 p.m., burglary, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:08 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Street.
5:49 p.m., theft, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
5:56 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:52 p.m., property damage accident, Denmark Road and 1535 East Road.
7:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:05 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:41 p.m., property damage accident, Washington Avenue and Prairie Street.
9:18 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Cannon Street and Wisconsin Avenue.
9:35 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Georgetown Indianola Road and North 1330 East Road.
10:33 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
6:42 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, East 1200 North Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.