Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

1:01 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 218.

8:07 a.m., theft, 300 block of Ohio Avenue.

8:27 a.m., burglary to residence in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.

10:26 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.

1:02 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 600 block of West Ross Lane.

3:45 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:27 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

4:29 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Hazel Streets.

4:31 p.m., battery, 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.

5:26 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:32 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:43 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:40 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

10:48 p.m., criminal damage, 20000 block of West Union Road.

11:51 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

Thursday, Oct. 27:

12:31 a.m., property damage accident in Olivet, 15000 block of East 580 North Road.

5:02 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Indianola Road and East 980 North Road.

7:25 a.m., theft, 800 block of May Street.

9:57 a.m., theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.

10:24 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:12 a.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:55 a.m., domestic battery, Cedarwood Drive and East Road.

3:39 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1700 block of Georgetown Road.

9:27 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3200 North Road.

Friday, Oct. 28:

11:36 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:01 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

12:43 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:53 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and 750 East Road.

2:54 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Newell Avenue.

3:16 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

4:39 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Williams and Oak Streets.

6:50 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.

7:41 p.m., domestic battery in Potomac, 32000 block of North 840 East Road.

8:10 p.m., property damage accident, Main and State Streets.

9:27 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:41 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:53 p.m., retail theft, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

Saturday, Oct. 29:

12:11 a.m., property damage accident, Grace Street.

1:10 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2600 block of Cannon Street.

3:29 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 219.

5:22 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:17 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1900 block of South Washington Street.

1:19 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:53 p.m., property damage accident in Ridge Farm, Illinois 1 and 400 North Road.

2:52 p.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.

4:02 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

5:31 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

6:32 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive.

6:59 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Bowman Avenue and Perrysville Road.

7:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:29 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

9:08 p.m., theft, West Newell Road.

Sunday, Oct. 30:

12:18 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Maple Street.

3:20 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

4:50 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:05 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

6:05 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:17 a.m., property damage accident, Grape Creek Road and Highland Park Road.

8:28 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:33 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:24 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street and East Fourth Street.

12:40 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

1:02 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:58 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.

3:26 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:04 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Harmon Street.

5:06 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

5:45 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 800 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.

5:51 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South State Street.

6:29 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of North Walnut Street.

6:32 p.m., theft, Greenwood Avenue.

6:46 p.m., possession of stolen firearm, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:16 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:24 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:35 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:57 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of East South Street.

11:32 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

11:48 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of National Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 31:

2:15 a.m., arson investigation, 300 block of Chandler Street.

4:40 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Zeiter Street.

