Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Oct. 26:
1:01 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 218.
8:07 a.m., theft, 300 block of Ohio Avenue.
8:27 a.m., burglary to residence in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.
10:26 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.
1:02 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 600 block of West Ross Lane.
3:45 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:27 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
4:29 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Hazel Streets.
4:31 p.m., battery, 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
5:26 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:32 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:43 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:40 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
10:48 p.m., criminal damage, 20000 block of West Union Road.
11:51 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
Thursday, Oct. 27:
12:31 a.m., property damage accident in Olivet, 15000 block of East 580 North Road.
5:02 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Indianola Road and East 980 North Road.
7:25 a.m., theft, 800 block of May Street.
9:57 a.m., theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.
10:24 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:12 a.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:55 a.m., domestic battery, Cedarwood Drive and East Road.
3:39 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1700 block of Georgetown Road.
9:27 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3200 North Road.
Friday, Oct. 28:
11:36 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:01 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
12:43 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:53 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and 750 East Road.
2:54 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Newell Avenue.
3:16 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
4:39 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Williams and Oak Streets.
6:50 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.
7:41 p.m., domestic battery in Potomac, 32000 block of North 840 East Road.
8:10 p.m., property damage accident, Main and State Streets.
9:27 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:41 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:53 p.m., retail theft, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
Saturday, Oct. 29:
12:11 a.m., property damage accident, Grace Street.
1:10 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2600 block of Cannon Street.
3:29 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 219.
5:22 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:17 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1900 block of South Washington Street.
1:19 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:53 p.m., property damage accident in Ridge Farm, Illinois 1 and 400 North Road.
2:52 p.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
4:02 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
5:31 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
6:32 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive.
6:59 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Bowman Avenue and Perrysville Road.
7:25 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:29 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
9:08 p.m., theft, West Newell Road.
Sunday, Oct. 30:
12:18 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Maple Street.
3:20 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:50 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:05 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:05 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:17 a.m., property damage accident, Grape Creek Road and Highland Park Road.
8:28 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:33 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:24 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street and East Fourth Street.
12:40 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:02 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:58 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:26 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:04 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
5:06 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:45 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 800 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
5:51 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South State Street.
6:29 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of North Walnut Street.
6:32 p.m., theft, Greenwood Avenue.
6:46 p.m., possession of stolen firearm, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:16 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:24 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:35 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:57 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of East South Street.
11:32 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
11:48 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of National Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 31:
2:15 a.m., arson investigation, 300 block of Chandler Street.
4:40 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Zeiter Street.
