Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Sept. 30:
12:18 a.m., personal injury accident, Vermilion and Fairchild Streets.
7:48 a.m., criminal damage, Cronkhite Avenue.
9:16 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:18 a.m., theft, West Main Street.
10:22 a.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
11:03 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:55 a.m., criminal damage, theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
1:25 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.
3:12 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:27 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:09 p.m., property damage accident, First and Gilbert Streets.
6:28 p.m., domestic battery, Juliana Drive.
7:03 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:28 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of James Place.
9:36 p.m., domestic battery in Henning, 400 block of South Main Street.
10:54 p.m., domestic battery, 2600 block of Denmark Road.
11:26 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
2:11 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, North 1800 East Road.
2:24 a.m., shots fired, English and Giddings Streets.
3:05 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Veterans Way.
4:25 a.m., shots fired, Winter Avenue and Smith Avenue.
6:24 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.
10:34 a.m., theft of firearm, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
10:43 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Harvey Street.
11:00 a.m., property damage accident, North and Gilbert Streets.
1:12 p.m., personal injury accident, 1970 East Road and Voorhees Street.
1:53 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:19 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:23 p.m., residential burglary, Vance Lane.
3:35 p.m., theft, 400 block of Oak Street.
4:34 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
5:08 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Grant Street.
7:14 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
8:23 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 100 block of North Paris Street.
8:26 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Kickapoo Park Road and Deer Path Drive.
9:18 p.m., home invasion, obstructing police, 900 block of East Seminary Street.
11:33 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Timberline Drive.
11:37 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Martin Street.
Sunday, Oct. 2:
12:03 a.m., personal injury accident in Indianola, Catlin Indianola Road and 550 North Road.
12:04 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.
12:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.
12:46 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of James Place.
2:32 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Hazel Street.
4:15 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Williams Street and Cronkhite Avenue.
5:33 a.m., residential burglary in Allerton, 600 block of Vermilion Street.
9:25 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of South Stewart Street.
11:05 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1000 block of Central Avenue.
12:21 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.
1:52 p.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Ann Streets.
2:00 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:25 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:06 p.m., burglary in Rankin, Illinois 9 and Illinois 49.
3:10 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:49 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:35 p.m., battery, West Union Road.
9:25 p.m., burglary in Oakwood, Carter Drive.
10:32 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.