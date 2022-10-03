Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Sept. 30:

12:18 a.m., personal injury accident, Vermilion and Fairchild Streets.

7:48 a.m., criminal damage, Cronkhite Avenue.

9:16 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:18 a.m., theft, West Main Street.

10:22 a.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

11:03 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:55 a.m., criminal damage, theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

1:25 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.

3:12 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:27 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

6:09 p.m., property damage accident, First and Gilbert Streets.

6:28 p.m., domestic battery, Juliana Drive.

7:03 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:28 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of James Place.

9:36 p.m., domestic battery in Henning, 400 block of South Main Street.

10:54 p.m., domestic battery, 2600 block of Denmark Road.

11:26 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

2:11 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, North 1800 East Road.

2:24 a.m., shots fired, English and Giddings Streets.

3:05 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Veterans Way.

4:25 a.m., shots fired, Winter Avenue and Smith Avenue.

6:24 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.

10:34 a.m., theft of firearm, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.

10:43 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Harvey Street.

11:00 a.m., property damage accident, North and Gilbert Streets.

1:12 p.m., personal injury accident, 1970 East Road and Voorhees Street.

1:53 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:19 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:23 p.m., residential burglary, Vance Lane.

3:35 p.m., theft, 400 block of Oak Street.

4:34 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

5:08 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Grant Street.

7:14 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:23 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 100 block of North Paris Street.

8:26 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Kickapoo Park Road and Deer Path Drive.

9:18 p.m., home invasion, obstructing police, 900 block of East Seminary Street.

11:33 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Timberline Drive.

11:37 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Martin Street.

Sunday, Oct. 2:

12:03 a.m., personal injury accident in Indianola, Catlin Indianola Road and 550 North Road.

12:04 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.

12:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.

12:46 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of James Place.

2:32 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Hazel Street.

4:15 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Williams Street and Cronkhite Avenue.

5:33 a.m., residential burglary in Allerton, 600 block of Vermilion Street.

9:25 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of South Stewart Street.

11:05 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1000 block of Central Avenue.

12:21 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.

1:52 p.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Ann Streets.

2:00 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:25 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:06 p.m., burglary in Rankin, Illinois 9 and Illinois 49.

3:10 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:49 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:35 p.m., battery, West Union Road.

9:25 p.m., burglary in Oakwood, Carter Drive.

10:32 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.

