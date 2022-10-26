Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Oct. 24:

2:00 a.m., property damage accident, West North and Pine Streets.

7:19 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.

7:39 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 500 block of North Collett Street.

10:10 a.m., forgery, theft, 3500 block of north Vermilion Street.

10:25 a.m., property damage accident, North Hazel and East Fairchild Streets.

1:06 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:05 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Fairchild Street.

2:06 p.m., residential burglary, Arlington Drive.

2:22 p.m., theft, West Newell Road.

2:31 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:00 p.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, 11000 block of East 3700 North Road.

4:38 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:43 p.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and Lynch Drive.

4:45 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:55 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, Fairweight Avenue.

5:00 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:00 p.m., criminal damage to property in Catlin, 100 block of Center Street.

6:06 p.m., battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

6:19 p.m., residential burglary, 600 block of East 13th Street.

6:40 p.m., battery, Greenwood Avenue.

6:44 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

6:47 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:22 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2100 North Road.

10:41 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Robinson Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 25:

1:13 a.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.

4:23 a.m., battery, Cronkhite Avenue.

5:48 a.m., domestic battery, South Virginia Avenue.

10:05 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:08 a.m., battery, 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.

11:35 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:48 a.m., burglary in Potomac, 100 block of North Wilson Street.

12:02 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, 12000 block of U.S. 150.

12:29 p.m., disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:58 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:48 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:12 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:33 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Rogers Streets

3:28 p.m., disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.

3:35 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Oak Street.

3:37 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

5:04 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:30 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:01 p.m., theft, 1400 block of East Main Street.

7:12 p.m., grooming, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.

10:17 p.m., disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Park Haven Boulevard.

11:09 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 5000 block of Olivet Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

12:10 a.m., criminal trespass in Fithian, 200 block of North Jefferson Street.

12:59 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

1:59 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

2:18 a.m., criminal trespass in Indianola, 3400 block of North 1000 East Road.

3:16 a.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, 24000 block of North 1800 East Road.

Tags

Trending Video