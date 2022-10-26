Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Oct. 24:
2:00 a.m., property damage accident, West North and Pine Streets.
7:19 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.
7:39 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 500 block of North Collett Street.
10:10 a.m., forgery, theft, 3500 block of north Vermilion Street.
10:25 a.m., property damage accident, North Hazel and East Fairchild Streets.
1:06 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:05 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Fairchild Street.
2:06 p.m., residential burglary, Arlington Drive.
2:22 p.m., theft, West Newell Road.
2:31 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:00 p.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, 11000 block of East 3700 North Road.
4:38 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:43 p.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and Lynch Drive.
4:45 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:55 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, Fairweight Avenue.
5:00 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:00 p.m., criminal damage to property in Catlin, 100 block of Center Street.
6:06 p.m., battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
6:19 p.m., residential burglary, 600 block of East 13th Street.
6:40 p.m., battery, Greenwood Avenue.
6:44 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
6:47 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:22 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2100 North Road.
10:41 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 300 block of Robinson Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 25:
1:13 a.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.
4:23 a.m., battery, Cronkhite Avenue.
5:48 a.m., domestic battery, South Virginia Avenue.
10:05 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:08 a.m., battery, 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.
11:35 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:48 a.m., burglary in Potomac, 100 block of North Wilson Street.
12:02 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, 12000 block of U.S. 150.
12:29 p.m., disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:58 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:48 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:12 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:33 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Rogers Streets
3:28 p.m., disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
3:35 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Oak Street.
3:37 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
5:04 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:30 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:01 p.m., theft, 1400 block of East Main Street.
7:12 p.m., grooming, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
10:17 p.m., disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
11:09 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 5000 block of Olivet Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 26:
12:10 a.m., criminal trespass in Fithian, 200 block of North Jefferson Street.
12:59 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
1:59 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
2:18 a.m., criminal trespass in Indianola, 3400 block of North 1000 East Road.
3:16 a.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, 24000 block of North 1800 East Road.
