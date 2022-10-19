Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Oct. 17:

5:56 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Henning Road.

9:26 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

10:09 a.m., disorderly conduct, 100 block of East Seminary Street.

10:24 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:09 p.m., property damage accident, North Daisy Lane and East Voorhees Street.

3:00 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Westville.

3:38 p.m., criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location in Westville.

3:38 p.m., aggravated battery, Lakeside Drive and Sheral Drive.

7:08 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

7:34 p.m., property damage accident, Ellsworth Park Bridge.

9:59 p.m., shots fired, 2600 block of Cannon Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

12:00 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

6:42 a.m., property damage accident, West Main and North Gilbert Streets.

8:33 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street.

9:44 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Grace Street.

9:49 a.m., assault, 400 block of North Franklin Street.

10:00 a.m., theft, 100 block of Rhea Street.

11:23 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

11:30 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:30 p.m., home invasion, battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

2:29 p.m., residential burglary, North Gilbert Street.

3:25 p.m., property damage accident, North and Gilbert Streets.

3:29 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Westville.

3:36 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location in Westville.

4:00 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.

5:01 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle at an undisclosed location.

8:36 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, Danville Street.

7:22 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

7:55 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 100 block of North Street.

10:42 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of East Williams Street.

