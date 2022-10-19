Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Oct. 17:
5:56 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Henning Road.
9:26 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
10:09 a.m., disorderly conduct, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
10:24 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:09 p.m., property damage accident, North Daisy Lane and East Voorhees Street.
3:00 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Westville.
3:38 p.m., criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location in Westville.
3:38 p.m., aggravated battery, Lakeside Drive and Sheral Drive.
7:08 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
7:34 p.m., property damage accident, Ellsworth Park Bridge.
9:59 p.m., shots fired, 2600 block of Cannon Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
12:00 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
6:42 a.m., property damage accident, West Main and North Gilbert Streets.
8:33 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street.
9:44 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Grace Street.
9:49 a.m., assault, 400 block of North Franklin Street.
10:00 a.m., theft, 100 block of Rhea Street.
11:23 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
11:30 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:30 p.m., home invasion, battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
2:29 p.m., residential burglary, North Gilbert Street.
3:25 p.m., property damage accident, North and Gilbert Streets.
3:29 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Westville.
3:36 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location in Westville.
4:00 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.
5:01 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle at an undisclosed location.
8:36 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, Danville Street.
7:22 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
7:55 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 100 block of North Street.
10:42 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of East Williams Street.
