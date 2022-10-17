Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Oct. 14:
12:45 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:24 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
8:00 a.m., theft in Hoopeston, 200 block of South Dixie Highway.
8:26 a.m., hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:53 a.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, 200 block of West North Street.
11:10 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
11:14 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:05 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Voorhees Streets.
12:36 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of East Voorhees Street.
1:38 p.m., theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
1:52 p.m., property damage accident, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
12:31 p.m., indecent solicitation of a minor at an undisclosed location.
12:42 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:08 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:36 p.m., theft, 2000 block of Murray Clark Road.
4:05 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
4:14 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
5:07 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
6:03 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.
6:07 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:43 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
6:53 p.m., property damage accident, 3400 block of East Main Street.
7:03 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 5800 block of U.S. 150.
9:07 p.m., aggravated battery, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
9:08 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
10:26 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 1700 block of South State Street.
10:53 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Illinois Street.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
12:25 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.
1:49 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and East 2550 North Road.
2:24 a.m., theft in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
5:13 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
6:33 a.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 400 block of Cooke Street.
10:47 a.m., theft, 1400 block of May Street.
11:28 a.m., armed robbery, 1300 block of Lape Street.
11:38 a.m., criminal damage in Potomac, 7000 block of East 3250 North Road.
11:38 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 7000 block of East 3250 North Road.
11:49 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
12:16 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 7300 block of East 3250 North Road.
12:16 p.m., criminal damage in Potomac, 7000 block of East 3250 North Road.
1:44 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:39 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
2:53 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:17 p.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, North 870 East Road.
5:50 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Main Street.
6:21 p.m., child neglect at an undisclosed location.
9:08 p.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:53 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, Oct. 16:
1:14 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
1:24 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.
2:44 a.m., theft in Rankin, 200 block of West Second Avenue.
6:46 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Timberline Drive.
7:20 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 800 block of East South Street.
8:10 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
8:14 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:15 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Oak Street.
9:27 a.m., assault, 1400 block of Grant Street.
10:12 a.m., battery, 1600 block of Oak Street.
1:00 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 17000 block of Mill Road.
3:24 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
3:54 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
4:26 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
5:45 p.m., property damage accident, Catlin Indianola Road.
6:38 p.m., aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, Koehn Drive and English Street.
8:29 p.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of East 2750 North Road.
10:01 p.m., property damage accident, East 1200 North Road and 1750 East Road.
10:38 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Oak Street.
11:30 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Griffin Streets.
Monday, Oct. 17:
4:05 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of East Seminary Street.
