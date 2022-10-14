Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, Oct. 11:
10:12 p.m., burglary to residence, theft, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
8:04 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Robinson Street.
8:24 a.m., criminal damage, reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of North Gilbert Street.
8:33 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
1:34 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:59 p.m., burglary in Fithian, 200 block of North Main Street.
3:50 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
4:49 p.m., theft, Alexander Street.
5:06 p.m., disorderly conduct, 200 block of Chester Avenue.
5:08 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
5:52 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
6:11 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
10:08 p.m., criminal damage, Henderson Street.
10:21 p.m., littering, resisting and obstructing police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:46 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 13:
2:03 a.m., battery in Oakwood, 9400 block of East 2100 North Road.
7:53 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Oakwood Street.
8:25 a.m., vehicle theft, 100 block of North Hazel Street.
9:55 a.m., domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic battery, South Buchanan Street.
10:18 a.m., criminal trespass to property in Bismarck, 22000 block of State Line Road.
11:06 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street.
12:38 p.m., battery, 400 block of Oak Street.
1:02 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:43 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:30 p.m., burglary, 400 block of Coake Street.
3:27 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:27 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
4:42 p.m., burglary, 400 block of Coake Street.
5:13 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
5:30 p.m., criminal trespass to land, criminal damage to property, 100 block of South Crawford Street.
6:06 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
9:37 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
10:05 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Friday, Oct. 14:
12:23 a.m., criminal damage in Indianola, Vermilion Street.
12:37 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, Bismark Street.
1:05 a.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:39 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:04 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.
