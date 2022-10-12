Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Oct. 9:
9:56 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Monday, Oct. 10:
12:35 a.m., property damage accident, Batestown Road and Harris Drive.
9:40 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Rossville, 700 block of South Chicago Street.
10:25 a.m., property damage accident, Walnut and Williams Streets.
10:36 a.m., theft, Fletcher Place.
10:46 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:40 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Fletcher Place.
12:46 p.m., criminal trespass, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:50 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:32 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Minnesota Avenue.
2:13 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
2:24 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees and Collett Streets.
3:22 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Sidell, 7000 block of East 200 North Road.
3:44 p.m., burglary, 500 block of West Williams Street.
4:39 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
5:35 p.m., stolen vehicle in Sidell, 7000 block of East 300 North Road.
6:21 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
7:16 p.m., burglary in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.
7:54 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 9 and North 990 East Road.
8:00 p.m., property damage accident, East Liberty Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 11:
12:04 a.m., felony criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
12:35 a.m., aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license is suspended, Batestown Road and Mauck Lane.
12:47 a.m., domestic battery in Fithian, 500 block of North John Street.
1:59 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:41 a.m., criminal trespass, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
7:59 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:07 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:31 a.m., criminal damage, aggravated discharge of a firearm in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.
10:33 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
11:43 a.m., battery, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
12:20 p.m., theft in Sidell, 300 block of South Chicago Street.
12:58 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Hazel Street.
2:04 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.
5:34 p.m., robbery at an undisclosed location.
7:30 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 201.
10:10 p.m., arson investigation, 1200 block of East Seminary Street.
11:53 p.m., shots fired, Delaware and Main Streets.
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
12:54 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Meadowlawn Drive.
2:22 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of North Logan Avenue.
2:31 a.m., battery, criminal damage, Arlington Drive.
