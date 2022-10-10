Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Oct. 7:
6:59 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:43 a.m., property damage accident, North Logan Avenue and West Center Street.
7:50 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:31 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Seminary Street.
9:19 a.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:30 a.m., burglary in Tilton, Hodge Street and Southgate Drive.
1:48 p.m., disorderly conduct, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:03 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:07 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
2:44 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
3:08 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Tilton Road and Mayfield Avenue.
3:14 p.m., property damage accident, Main and College Streets.
3:46 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
4:07 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
4:41 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Washington Avenue.
5:13 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
5:33 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.
5:42 p.m., disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
7:57 p.m., shots fired, Grove and Beard Streets.
8:55 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
10:23 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2000 North Road.
10:28 p.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, Oct. 8:
1:51 a.m., shots fired, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
3:06 a.m., criminal damage in Ranking, 100 block of South Main Street.
3:22 a.m., aggravated fleeing, U.S. 136 and Lynch Road.
10:33 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
11:49 a.m., theft, 200 block of West Main Street.
12:06 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Winter Streets.
12:09 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:20 p.m., criminal damage, Williams and Harmon Streets.
1:21 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, East 3550 North Road and North 770 East Road.
1:32 p.m., burglary in Ridge Farm, 3200 block of North 1400 East Road.
3:01 p.m., theft of firearm at an undisclosed location.
3:24 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Chandler Street.
3:46 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
5:32 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Illinois 1.
5:48 p.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of Perrysville Road.
6:22 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Crestview Drive.
6:25 p.m., retail theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.
10:32 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, Oct. 9:
8:16 a.m., battery involving a juvenile, 200 block of South Gilbert Street.
10:39 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Washington Street.
11:50 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
12:58 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:33 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 800 block of Commercial Street.
3:54 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
4:41 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
4:48 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
9:11 p.m., criminal damage in Indianola, South Vermilion Street.
10:36 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Main Street.
11:55 p.m., theft, South Griffin Street.
Monday, Oct. 10:
6:26 a.m., theft, 3400 block of East Main Street.
