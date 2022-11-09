Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Nov. 7:
8:18 a.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of East Madison Street.
8:41 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
10:42 a.m., battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
11:55 a.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:25 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Main Street.
12:58 p.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.
1:17 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 2200 block of Kickapoo Drive.
2:32 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.
2:39 p.m., property damage accident, West Harrison Street and North Franklin Street.
2:52 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Shangri La Road and Giles Lane.
3:15 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:18 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:51 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:57 p.m., property damage accident, Catlin Homer Road.
7:53 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and East 3330 North Road.
8:07 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Stroup Street.
11:25 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 200 block of North Johnson Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 8:
1:25 a.m., burglary, 200 block of East South Street.
3:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:59 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of East Ninth Street.
6:59 a.m., criminal damage in Fithian, 7100 block of East 1700 North Road.
8:34 a.m., property damage accident, Columbia and Robinson Streets.
8:48 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:25 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1300 block of North State Street.
9:30 a.m., battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:50 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 1700 block of North Main St.
1:40 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.
12:45 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Moore Street.
1:21 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 300 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:30 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2000 block of East Main Street.
4:26 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
4:42 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 100 block of Ohio Street.
5:03 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Indianola.
5:34 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Mission Field Road.
5:59 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
6:13 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
6:13 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road and 1880 North Road.
6:16 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
6:18 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.
7:04 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
7:22 p.m., aggravated assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:26 p.m., criminal damage, 3700 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:01 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 300 block of U.S. 150.
11:35 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Prospect Place.
Wednesday, Nov. 9:
12:14 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of McKinley Street.
4:04 a.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 100 block of East 11th Street.
