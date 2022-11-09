Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Nov. 7:

8:18 a.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of East Madison Street.

8:41 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Griffin Street.

10:42 a.m., battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

11:55 a.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:25 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Main Street.

12:58 p.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.

1:17 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 2200 block of Kickapoo Drive.

2:32 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.

2:39 p.m., property damage accident, West Harrison Street and North Franklin Street.

2:52 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Shangri La Road and Giles Lane.

3:15 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:18 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:51 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:57 p.m., property damage accident, Catlin Homer Road.

7:53 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and East 3330 North Road.

8:07 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Stroup Street.

11:25 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 200 block of North Johnson Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 8:

1:25 a.m., burglary, 200 block of East South Street.

3:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.

5:59 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of East Ninth Street.

6:59 a.m., criminal damage in Fithian, 7100 block of East 1700 North Road.

8:34 a.m., property damage accident, Columbia and Robinson Streets.

8:48 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:25 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1300 block of North State Street.

9:30 a.m., battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:50 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 1700 block of North Main St.

1:40 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.

12:45 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Moore Street.

1:21 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 300 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:30 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2000 block of East Main Street.

4:26 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

4:42 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 100 block of Ohio Street.

5:03 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Indianola.

5:34 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Mission Field Road.

5:59 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

6:13 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

6:13 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road and 1880 North Road.

6:16 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

6:18 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Voorhees Street.

7:04 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

7:22 p.m., aggravated assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:26 p.m., criminal damage, 3700 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:01 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 300 block of U.S. 150.

11:35 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Prospect Place.

Wednesday, Nov. 9:

12:14 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of McKinley Street.

4:04 a.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 100 block of East 11th Street.

Tags

Trending Video