Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Nov. 28:
6:27 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
7:42 a.m., criminal damage, 2300 block of Cannon Street.
9:32 a.m., domestic battery, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:34 a.m., theft, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
9:36 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:27 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
12:51 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
1:41 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and Indiana Streets.
1:57 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:05 p.m., domestic battery, East Fairchild and North Griffin Streets.
3:48 p.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of East Main Street.
4:01 p.m., criminal damage to property, Skyline Drive and Westview Avenue.
4:37 p.m., criminal trespass, battery at an undisclosed location.
4:48 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:08 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:52 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
6:04 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
6:06 p.m., battery, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 29:
2:18 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Harmon Street.
3:18 a.m., arson investigation, 100 block of Illinois Street.
6:27 a.m., domestic battery, 3300 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
6:59 a.m., burglary to residence, 1000 block of East Madison Street.
11:39 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
12:00 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location in Homer.
12:00 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Illinois and State Streets.
3:15 p.m., criminal damage to property, burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:58 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, 800 block of North Walnut Street.
4:09 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of Edwards Street.
4:12 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert Streets.
4:30 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location in Fairmount.
4:57 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, 100 block of Kelly Avenue.
5:12 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Gilbert and Third Streets.
5:19 p.m., retail theft, 3800 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:42 p.m., theft, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
6:36 p.m., aggravated battery, Lake Street.
6:44 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
6:48 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:23 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 30:
4:34 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
