Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Nov. 28:

6:27 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

7:42 a.m., criminal damage, 2300 block of Cannon Street.

9:32 a.m., domestic battery, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:34 a.m., theft, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.

9:36 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

11:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:27 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.

12:51 p.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

1:41 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and Indiana Streets.

1:57 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:05 p.m., domestic battery, East Fairchild and North Griffin Streets.

3:48 p.m., criminal damage to property, 200 block of East Main Street.

4:01 p.m., criminal damage to property, Skyline Drive and Westview Avenue.

4:37 p.m., criminal trespass, battery at an undisclosed location.

4:48 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.

5:08 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:52 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:04 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

6:06 p.m., battery, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

2:18 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Harmon Street.

3:18 a.m., arson investigation, 100 block of Illinois Street.

6:27 a.m., domestic battery, 3300 block of Park Haven Boulevard.

6:59 a.m., burglary to residence, 1000 block of East Madison Street.

11:39 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1100 block of Koehn Drive.

12:00 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location in Homer.

12:00 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Illinois and State Streets.

3:15 p.m., criminal damage to property, burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

3:58 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, 800 block of North Walnut Street.

4:09 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of Edwards Street.

4:12 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert Streets.

4:30 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location in Fairmount.

4:57 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, 100 block of Kelly Avenue.

5:12 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Gilbert and Third Streets.

5:19 p.m., retail theft, 3800 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:42 p.m., theft, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

6:36 p.m., aggravated battery, Lake Street.

6:44 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

6:48 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:23 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Wednesday, Nov. 30:

4:34 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

