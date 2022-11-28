Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Nov. 23:
8:41 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 15000 block of North 850 East Road.
9:46 a.m., property damage accident, Harrison and North Gilbert Streets.
10:13 a.m., theft, 2900 block of Vine Street.
11:14 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
11:44 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
11:46 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, obstructing police at an undisclosed location.
12:14 p.m., burglary to residence at an undisclosed location.
12:46 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 500 block of West Fifth Street.
3:20 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
3:59 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
4:37 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
4:53 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
5:15 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 31000 block of North 750 East Road.
5:19 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
5:21 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:24 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, 800 block of East 3700 North Road.
5:38 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, Nov. 24:
4:02 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
7:56 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
12:09 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:11 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:37 p.m., domestic battery, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
10:24 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of West Raymond Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 25:
12:39 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, 500 block of North Crawford Street.
3:30 a.m., shots fired, Giddings and English Streets.
7:38 a.m., motor vehicle theft in Westville, Lyons Road.
7:47 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, 1600 block of Redden Court.
9:18 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fourth Streets.
1:25 p.m., burglary, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
2:12 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:06 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
5:22 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, State and Oak Streets.
5:33 p.m., criminal trespass, battery at an undisclosed location.
6:31 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
6:48 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2400 North Road.
9:48 p.m., battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
10:57 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Texas Avenue.
11:32 p.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of East Winter Avenue.
11:21 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 700 block of South Griffin Street.
Saturday, Nov. 26:
12:50 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:46 a.m., shots fired, 1100 block of Giddings Street.
8:30 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:36 a.m., burglary in Ridge Farm, 13000 block of East 150 North Road.
9:42 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
9:43 a.m., theft in Fairmount, North 250 East Road and East 1150 North Road.
1:43 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Fairchild Street.
4:42 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Illinois 1 and Ross Lane.
4:45 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
6:39 p.m., shots fired, 1100 block of East Seminary Street.
Sunday, Nov. 27:
1:23 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of North Franklin Street.
5:20 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:48 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
6:54 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Vermilion River Lane and U.S. 150.
8:29 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
8:32 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
10:46 a.m., aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, West Fairchild Street.
11:09 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:31 p.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
3:07 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
3:57 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:08 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:08 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:23 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of Huffman Street.
8:02 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
10:58 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 600 block of East Thompson Street.
Monday, Nov. 28:
5:08 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:18 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 100 block of North Harrison Street.
5:24 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
6:42 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Washington Street.
