Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

8:41 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 15000 block of North 850 East Road.

9:46 a.m., property damage accident, Harrison and North Gilbert Streets.

10:13 a.m., theft, 2900 block of Vine Street.

11:14 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

11:44 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

11:46 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, obstructing police at an undisclosed location.

12:14 p.m., burglary to residence at an undisclosed location.

12:46 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 500 block of West Fifth Street.

3:20 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

3:59 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

4:37 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.

4:53 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

5:15 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 31000 block of North 750 East Road.

5:19 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

5:21 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

5:24 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, 800 block of East 3700 North Road.

5:38 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

Thursday, Nov. 24:

4:02 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

7:56 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

12:09 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:11 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:37 p.m., domestic battery, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.

10:24 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of West Raymond Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 25:

12:39 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, 500 block of North Crawford Street.

3:30 a.m., shots fired, Giddings and English Streets.

7:38 a.m., motor vehicle theft in Westville, Lyons Road.

7:47 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, 1600 block of Redden Court.

9:18 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fourth Streets.

1:25 p.m., burglary, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

2:12 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:06 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

5:22 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, State and Oak Streets.

5:33 p.m., criminal trespass, battery at an undisclosed location.

6:31 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

6:48 p.m., property damage accident, North Henning Road and East 2400 North Road.

9:48 p.m., battery, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

10:57 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Texas Avenue.

11:32 p.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of East Winter Avenue.

11:21 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 700 block of South Griffin Street.

Saturday, Nov. 26:

12:50 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:46 a.m., shots fired, 1100 block of Giddings Street.

8:30 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:36 a.m., burglary in Ridge Farm, 13000 block of East 150 North Road.

9:42 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Tilton.

9:43 a.m., theft in Fairmount, North 250 East Road and East 1150 North Road.

1:43 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Fairchild Street.

4:42 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Illinois 1 and Ross Lane.

4:45 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.

6:39 p.m., shots fired, 1100 block of East Seminary Street.

Sunday, Nov. 27:

1:23 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of North Franklin Street.

5:20 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:48 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.

6:54 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Vermilion River Lane and U.S. 150.

8:29 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

8:32 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.

10:46 a.m., aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, West Fairchild Street.

11:09 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

1:31 p.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

3:07 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

3:57 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:08 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:08 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:23 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of Huffman Street.

8:02 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

10:58 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 600 block of East Thompson Street.

Monday, Nov. 28:

5:08 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:18 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 100 block of North Harrison Street.

5:24 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.

6:42 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Washington Street.

